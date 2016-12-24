Fired VP for table games sues Best Sunshine

THE former Best Sunshine Live vice president for table games filed a $75,000 lawsuit in federal court against Imperial Pacific International on Thursday for wrongful termination, wrongful failure to hire, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Imperial Pacific owns the Best Sunshine Live training facility/casino on Saipan.

The plaintiff, Danny Ewing, said he is a U.S. citizen with 20 years of gaming experience, but was terminated by Imperial Pacific on Aug. 1, 2016.

Through his attorney William M. Fitzgerald, Ewing alleges that Imperial Pacific engages in practices that are in violation of the law and contrary to the public policy of the U.S. and CNMI.

According to the lawsuit, Imperial Pacific tells new players at the casino how to structure their transactions to avoid Financial Crimes Enforcement Network or FinCen regulations.

Ewing also accuses Imperial Pacific of non-implementation of an anti-money laundering program which he said is required for casinos that generate more than $1 million in annual revenue.

Ewing said an Imperial Pacific manager allowed a casino customer to deposit $400,000 with the casino’s cashier without the required anti-money laundering or AML identification.

Ewing said Imperial Pacific also violated U.S. immigration law and public policy by failing to hire qualified U.S. or local applicants for jobs, but instead implemented a policy of recruiting non U.S. citizens solely from Asian countries.

According to Ewing, Imperial Pacific conditioned his continued employment upon his participation in the unlawful conduct of Imperial Pacific which he refused to do.

He said he was terminated because he complained about and refused to participate in or acquiesce to the illegal acts by Imperial Pacific.

Imperial Pacific, he added, provided no basis or reason for his termination.

He said the conduct of Imperial Pacific was intentional and malicious and done for the purpose of causing him to suffer humiliation, mental anguish, and emotional distress.

He told the court that he is entitled to punitive or exemplary damages in an amount to be determined at the time of trial.

Asked for comment, Imperial Pacific said:

“The company has not been served with Mr. Ewing’s complaint and is unaware of the allegations contained therein.

“Nevertheless, the company respects Mr. Ewing’s decision to file suit.

“It is the company’s position that it follows all employment laws and regulations. As a result, the company will vigorously defend all lawsuits questioning its employment and business practices.”