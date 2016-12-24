Fire destroys Susupe housing compound

FIRE broke out at a housing compound in Susupe at around 5:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon, with thick black smoke rolling over nearby streets, including Beach Road where motorists had to slow down due to reduced visibility.

Bystanders said that it was the Esteves compound that went up in flames on Tokcha Avenue across from the Dela Cruz Pastry Home of the Apigigi.

On Facebook, Rommel B. Esteves asked family and friends on Saipan to help his mom, Josie Espinosa, saying that her house had burned down and she would be needing a place to stay. “We lost everything,” he said as he promised to pay back those who helped her “with whatever I can.”

Firefighters tried to contain the blaze but strong winds fanned the flames which then moved to the next apartment unit in the compound.





As the fire raged, popping sounds could be heard as if from exploding glass bottles.

Police officers at the scene barricaded the roads and asked bystanders to move back as there was concern that there might be an explosion and debris.

There were no reported injuries at the scene, but Variety later learned that pet dogs that were in the housing units perished in the fire.

One of the neighbors told this reporter that no one was at the housing compound where the fire originated, but several individuals lived there.

The fire lasted about an hour, and according to Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services spokesman Derek Gersonde, all the 10 units in the compound were “engulfed” by the hour-long inferno.