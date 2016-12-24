Governor declares Monday holiday

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres has issued a memorandum authorizing all non-critical government employees to go on administrative leave Friday afternoon so they can prepare for the Christmas weekend.

The governor also declared Monday, Dec. 26, a holiday since Christmas falls on Sunday.

“As we head into the Christmas weekend and as appreciation for your hard work and dedication to the commonwealth this past year, I am hereby authorizing non-critical employees of the commonwealth’s departments and agencies to take administrative leave after 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30,” the governor’s memorandum stated.

“Also this is to inform all departments and agencies of the commonwealth that the following holidays fall on a weekend and will therefore be observed as follows: Christmas, Sunday, Dec. 25, to be observed on Monday, Dec. 26; New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, to be observed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.”

The governor said pursuant to 1 CMC Section 313, “if a legal holiday falls on a Saturday, it shall be celebrated on the preceding Friday. If a legal holiday falls on a Sunday, it shall be celebrated on the following Monday.”

He added, “Please note that all department and activity heads must ensure that essential public services will not be disrupted.”

Torres said “as we close out a productive 2016, I want to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. May God bless you all with peace and joy in the year ahead.”