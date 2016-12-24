Community volunteer: Shark sighted in waters off Sugar Dock Beach

A SHARK was seen in the waters off Sugar Dock Beach last week, according to community volunteer Max Aguon who regularly conducts cleanups in the area.

Aguon said a fisherman showed him his catch of the day, half of which was eaten by a shark.

He said the fisherman saw the four-foot-long shark attack the fish he just caught.

Two days before the incident, Aguon said two community volunteers also saw a shark moving in the waters close to the beach.

“This is not a good sign. I think people should be aware that there’s a shark lurking there,” he added.

Aguon is urging beachgoers to take extra precautions when swimming in the area.

Sugar Dock, he added, is not safe for swimming anyway because of damaged structures that may collapse at any time.