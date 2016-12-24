Governor: ‘There’s a lot to look forward to’

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres on Thursday said the holiday season is a time to be thankful for all the things that the people of the commonwealth have as the local economy continues to improve.

“We’ve been through a lot over the last year, and as I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, I want to thank the community for its support and for being part of our great commonwealth. I would like to thank all our departments, the private sector and our partners and everyone who is part of our commonwealth — thank you.”

He said “there’s a lot to look forward to and we should also appreciate that we didn’t get another Soudelor or disaster this year — let’s appreciate whatever we have as gifts and blessings from God.”

Variety asked other CNMI officials for their Christmas message to the people, and here’s what they said:

Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog

“On behalf of my family we would like to extend our humble greetings to each and every resident: A happy and glorious Christmas. I hope everyone will be safe throughout the holiday season. I ask the people to join me in saying farewell to 2016 and welcome to 2017. I hope the new year will bring blessings and opportunity to all of us. Merry Christmas Saipan, Tinian and Rota!”

U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan

“As we celebrate Christmas here in the Northern Marianas, Andrea and I and our family wish everyone a Christmas filled with the blessings of the holiday and the reason we celebrate it. We would also like to particularly thank the men and women who are serving our nation overseas. We are thinking of you and we hope to have you home soon.

Speaker Ralph Demapan

“From my family and staff, a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! May peace, joy and love be your gifts of Christmas and your blessings all year through. May you have the blessings of the Lord in your hearts and celebrate the gift of family, friends and life this holiday season.”

Vice Speaker Joseph Deleon Guerrero

“I wish everyone a warm, happy and safe Merry Christmas. I’m also asking that we open our hearts to those less fortunate and spread the true Christmas spirit to all.”

House Floor Leader George Camacho

“I would like to wish everyone a safe and a very Merry Christmas and an even more prosperous New Year!”

Rep. Joseph Leepan Guerrero

“On behalf of my family, we would like to offer a special greeting this Christmas time to express our sincerest appreciation for your continued confidence and trust in our vision for the CNMI. We are deeply thankful and extend to you our best wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season.”

Rep. Angel Demapan

“As we come together to celebrate Christmas, my family and I extend our heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to continue serving the people of our blessed commonwealth. On this timeless holiday, it is our hope that your hearts and homes will be filled with the blessings of Christmas: Peace, Joy and Hope.

“We remember too all those who are not able to be with their loved ones this Christmas. We especially remember our service members who are currently responding to the call of duty away from home. May the spirit of the season guide and protect each one of them. May peace continue to reign on earth and may the virtue of goodwill remain with us all.”

House Minority Leader Ramon Tebuteb

“A Merry Christmas and Prosperous New Year to all. Stay healthy and safe.”

Rep. Edmund Villagomez

“A happy and safe holiday and treat everybody with love and respect.”

Rep. Vinnie Sablan

“I wish everybody in the CNMI a Merry Christmas and Happy holidays, and I hope the new year brings happiness, love and prosperity and most importantly good health. Merry Christmas and Happy New year to the people of CNMI especially to the people of Precinct 4.”

Rep. Ed Propst

“Wishing everyone safe and happy holidays and wishing you all peace.”

Rep. Ralph Yumul

“I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Prosperous New Year. May we have peace, love and prosperity in the coming year.”

Rep. Larry Deleon Guerrero

“Merry Christmas to all and may we have a blessed New Year. Let’s give thanks for all the blessings that we received this year.”

Press Secretary and Rep.-elect Ivan Blanco

“I want to wish everybody in the CNMI a joyous and blessed Christmas. I wish them well and good health and happiness.”

Senate Vice President Arnold Palacios

“May the spirit of Christmas bring you and your family all the blessings and happiness in this Christmas season. A very, very Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year to all.”

Sen. Paul Manglona

“As we join together to celebrate this special season of goodwill, let us remember the true meaning of Christmas and fill our hearts and homes with love and happiness.”

Sen. Terry Santos

“As the Scripture says in John 3:16, ‘For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perished but have everlasting life.’ This is the point of the Yuletide season. God demonstrated His love for us more than 2,000 years ago. This is a time of love, unity and peace. Let us celebrate our Creator’s birth with love for one another in our own unique way.

“Let us also remember in prayer those who will not be with their families this season — may the spirit of Christmas be always in their hearts.

“A blessed Christmas to everyone!”