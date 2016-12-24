Court dismisses case against high-speed chase suspect

SUPERIOR Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho on Thursday granted the prosecution’s motion to dismiss, without prejudice, the case against Vincent San Nicolas Norita, one of the two suspects involved in a high-speed chase on Dec. 9 that ended with police officers caught on video repeatedly hitting the suspects with batons while they were on the ground.

“Without prejudice” means the Office of the Attorney General can still re-file the case

According to the prosecutor, Assistant AG J. Robert Glass Jr., the case is still being investigated.

To date, he added, the Office of the AG “has not been provided with any reports from the Department of Public Safety. Therefore, the commonwealth voluntarily dismisses the case without prejudice.”

Glass said “this is not done for the purpose of delay, but so that justice may be done.”

In his order, Judge Camacho said the court can only hear the case as filed by the Office of the AG, and because it has dismissed the charges, “the case cannot move forward.”

The court then vacated the motion for bail modification and arraignment, and the preliminary hearing set for Dec. 22, 2016 in Courtroom 220A.

“In effect, because of this dismissal, defendant Vincent San Nicolas Norita is a free man and shall be released forthwith from the custody of the Department of Corrections,” the judge said on Thursday.

At the Dec. 12, 2016 bail hearing, Norita, 31, appeared in court on crutches, with his left hand and left leg in a cast.

He was charged with theft of a vehicle, fleeing a traffic accident scene, reckless driving, eluding a police officer, and receiving stolen property. His bail was set at $50,000.

Also arrested on the evening of Dec. 9 was Norita’s passenger, Joe E. Ada, 31, who was charged with possession of an illegal controlled substance.