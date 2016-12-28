Meet Guam’s sole search-and-rescue dog team

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Richard Burkhart and his two-year-old certified German Shepherd, Hunter, are on standby to search and save the lives of missing people lost throughout Guam’s varied terrain.

“Hunter’s my dog, but he’s your dog to the firefighters, he’s your dog to the police, he’s your dog to the community — whoever calls,” Richard Burkhart said, a resident of Sinajana and member of the CAPE or Community Assisted Police Effort program.

To date, Hunter, and Burkhart’s now-deceased dog Scout, have helped the Guam Fire Department and Guam Police Department in numerous missing persons cases since 2008, including that of several missing hikers this year, and that of 8-year-old Daisy Gruber who went missing earlier this year in May after not returning from school, only to be found at a friend’s house later on.

Two weeks ago, the National Search and Rescue Dog Association or NSARDA recertified Hunter for another year, an initial grade certification that allows it to aid law enforcement in search and rescue efforts.

NSARDA search dogs are used to search for missing people including hikers, the elderly, people with special needs, those that are despondent, children, and sometimes the victims of crime.

Search and Rescue Dogs Guam is one of the nonprofit branch associations run by Burkhart who has led the one-man, one-dog team since 2010, receiving certification from National Search and Rescue Dog Association in 2012.

As Guam’s sole search-and-rescue dog, Hunter, like all NSARDA dogs, underwent 18 months of vigorous training that included searching for people in the wilderness, water, over long distances, at night, and in other extreme real-life circumstances.

The National Search and Rescue Dog Association is an umbrella organization representing Search Dog Associations, based out of the United Kingdom with branch associations in Ireland, Greece, Malta, Australia, and Guam. Each of the individual associations is a voluntary, charitable nonprofit organization responsible for the training and deployment of dogs to search for and find thousands of vulnerable missing persons that get lost every year. NSARDA upholds standards by which search dogs train and qualify to find persons that are believed to be missing, may have drowned, may be in a collapsed building, or may even be deceased.

Harold Burrows, chairman of the NSARDA, left Guam earlier this month after his third trip to recertify both Burkhart and his dog. Hunter was first trained alongside Burkhart’s first search-and-rescue dog Scout, who passed away in 2014. Burkhart, meanwhile, is certified to train search-and-rescue dogs, as well as other human trainers.

Burrows has come to Guam every two years since 2012 for three-week assessments of the dogs, which include home environment inspections and routine practices with volunteers who hide in different circumstances and different terrains.

Always prepared, Burkhart takes Hunter out on weekly practices throughout the year in a variety of different areas around Guam, including Nimitz Hill, downtown Agana, several beaches, and the outlaying areas surrounding the Leo Palace Resort Guam and Two Lovers’ Point.

“I see how they train and look after the dogs,” Burrows said. “We assess the dogs and handlers and make sure that they’re working to top standards because in this work, lives are in the balance. These dogs go out, find people and return them back to their loved ones. They need to be efficient and accurate; that’s what’s important.”