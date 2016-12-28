Flame tree falls on roof of Navy Hill home

AN old flame tree fell on the roof of a house on Publiko Drive, Navy Hill, at around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, according to homeowner Lorenzo C. Tenorio who added that they were attending a rosary when the incident happened.

Nobody was hurt but a portion of the concrete roof was severely damaged, he said.

On Monday, Department of Public Works field operation supervisor Dennis Davis inspected the extent of the damage.

He said he will discuss with DPW Secretary James Ada how they can assist the home owner because the fallen tree is on private property and beyond their jurisdiction.





They may have to cut the branches of the fallen tree into small pieces because it will be impossible for any large equipment to enter the property, he added.

Tenorio said he also talked with the special assistant to the Saipan mayor, Henry Hofschneider, about the incident.

Tenorio’s wife, Margarita, said last year they asked the CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. to help cut the tree which was on public property.

This was the third tree on public property to fall on their residential lot, she said, adding that the previous incident damaged a water tank.

Tenorio said he has again asked the government to cut the other flame trees close to their house before some of them collapse, too.