Kilili: Feds to cover 100% of Soudelor hazard mitigation

(Office of the CNMI Congressional Delegate) — U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan announced that President Obama has decided the federal government will cover 100 percent of the hazard mitigation grant program available to the commonwealth as a result of Typhoon Soudelor. The president amended his major disaster declaration for the storm on Wednesday.

“The president’s decision will make it all the more possible for us to prepare to resist future storms,” Congressman Sablan said. “I thank President Obama for this Christmas gift to the Marianas.”

Hazard mitigation grant funds are usually available on a 75/25 federal/local cost-share basis. This week’s decision means the commonwealth will not have to use any local funds.

The president had previously allowed for a 90/10 cost-share for all categories of disaster grants provided under the federal Stafford Act. This included grants for the emergency work and repair and replacement of facilities damaged by the Typhoon Soudelor.

To date the Federal Emergency Management Administration has provided $49.7 million in grants to individuals and the commonwealth to recover from Soudelor. Small Business Administration disaster loans top $24.3 million.