George Camacho to incoming lawmakers: Sustain economic development

OUTGOING House Floor Leader George N. Camacho is hoping that incoming legislators will help sustain the islands’ economic development and refrain from overspending, if possible.

“Whatever comes in, if we make a little money, we need to invest that money first before we start spending it. Be careful and just stay the course. The bottom-line is more money means more services for the public,” Camacho said in an interview.

“It is always about public service. The more revenue we have, the more services for the people, more teachers, better healthcare. Make more revenue so we can better serve the people.”

First elected to the House in 2009, Camacho was re-elected in 2012 and 2014, but last November, he could only finish third in Precinct 4, which has two House seats.

Camacho believes he has represented his constituents well.

“Ours is just a small precinct compared to the other precincts but I have protected it. We always managed to have something for our precinct,” Camacho said, adding that the hotel occupancy tax hike, which he authored, is benefiting the commonwealth.

It intends to promote tourism in the island, he said. “The more promotion, the better for the tourism industry and more revenue for the government.”

He recalled that just six years ago, the government budget was “very low, and we needed to generate more income. So we decided to provide more funding to the tourism industry through the hotel occupancy tax hike which is now generating millions of dollars. That measure came in before the casino industry on Saipan.”

After graduating from college, Camacho worked as a teacher at San Vicente Elementary School and Kagman Elementary School before becoming a legislative assistant and running for office two years later.

Camacho said he doesn’t know yet what he’ll do next but working as a consultant is an option he is considering.

He said he will not turn his back on public service.

“I love serving the public, and that’s the reason I chose to become a teacher because teaching is a noble profession. We are able to do more and serve more people if we are into public service. Serving the people is a noble thing to do. When you chose to serve, you don’t do it because of money; you do it because you love doing it, and I am always an advocate of the youth. I will continue to serve the public in a different capacity and I will still be active in the community and an advocate for the youth.”