US judge denies MV Luta custodian’s payment request

DISTRICT Court for the NMI designated Judge Frances M. Tydingco-Gatewood has denied National Maritime Services Inc.’s request for an immediate payment from Takahisa Yamamoto for custodial services in the amount of $82, 462.33.

The U.S. Marshals Service appointed NMS custodian for the arrested MV Luta vessel whose investor, Yamamoto, has sued his former partners on Rota, including Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog, for breach of contract, fraud and unjust enrichment. Yamamoto said he is owed over $3 million for the purchase of the ship and has not been paid back by the defendants.

In her Dec. 22, 2016 order, Judge Tydingco-Gatewood also determined the amount and proportion of each claimant against the vessel: Yamamoto, $1,982,000 or 76.3 percent; MV Luta crew, $183,647.77 or 7.1 percent; Long Consulting, $300,000 or 11.5 percent; and Norton Lilly International, $131,801.10 or 5.1 percent.

The crewmembers have sued MV Luta management for not paying their salaries while Long Consulting and Norton Lily are seeking payments for the services they performed for the vessel.

The court said any party may object in writing to this apportionment of shares no later than Dec. 27, 2016. The parties will be heard on any written objections at the hearing scheduled for Dec. 30, 2016, at 10:30 a.m.

Judge Tydingco-Gatewood also ordered all parties to jointly file notice to the court, no later than Dec. 23, 2016, as to whether they agree to holding a settlement conference before Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan as soon as convenient to all parties.

The court likewise ruled that under the NMI district’s local Admiralty Rule E. 10 and E. 11, all parties are responsible to share in advancing funds to the U.S. Marshals or the substitute custodian in proportion to the value of their claims from the time they arrested the vessel.

The judge said some of the intervenors indicated that they question the reasonableness of NMS’s charges, but the court was “inclined to find that they have waived any objection to the reasonableness of the pricing schedule by not objecting to it until several weeks worth of charges had accrued.”

Furthermore, under Rule E. 10, “the substitute custodian may upon notice to all parties petition the court for an order to release the vessel if additional sums are not advanced within three business days after the request for an advance.”

The court said “if somebody doesn’t advance NMS adequate funds upon request, NMS has at least a partial remedy in this court — not an order to pay, but an order to release the vessel quite soon.”

In related news

Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog, through his attorney Jeffrey A. Moots of Cunliffe & Cook law firm, said Takisha Yamamoto’s first amendment complaint was not verified and therefore the court lacked any jurisdiction over the issues in that complaint.

Yamamoto’s attorney, George Hasselback, said the issue of failing to verify is moot because he has attached a verification of Yamamoto.

But Moots said Yamamoto again failed to actually provide the verification to the court.

“A notice of Errata, Document 50, was filed on Dec. 16, 2016, and attached to this document was a single-page document with no case caption claiming to be a verification of Mr. Takisha Yamamoto supposedly verifying the preceding [first amendment complaint or] FAC and demand for jury trial.”

Moot added, “This document was filed 15 days following the filing of Yamamoto’s unverified FAC. The only document which preceded this so-called verification is a notice of errata signed by Yamamoto’s counsel, Mr. Hasselback.”

Moots said Yamamoto failed to cite any authority to support his conclusion that the filing of Document 50 moots out Hocog’s motion to dismiss his unverified FAC.

By failing to verify the FAC, the court lacked any jurisdiction over the issues in the complaint, Moots added.

“Since the court has no jurisdiction over the non-verified FAC, the court has no authority to allow Yamamoto further attempts to try to get around the plain language of Rule C(2)(a) of the supplemental Rules for Admiralty or Maritime Claims and Asset Forfeiture Actions and attempt to invoke this court’s jurisdiction,” Moots said.