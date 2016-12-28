Retirees to receive bonuses on Thursday

THE Department of Finance said it transferred $3.5 million of funding to the Settlement Fund on Wednesday, and the disbursement of the retirees’ bonus is set for Thursday.

The funding for the retirees was part of the $40.9 million in supplemental appropriation mandated by Public Law 19-75 which was signed by Gov. Ralph Torres last week. The funding source was the additional revenue from the Saipan casino.

According to Secretary of Finance Larrisa Larson, retirees will all receive an equal bonus.

She said a “surviving spouse without qualified children will receive an equal share of the bonus just as a retiree” while a “surviving spouse with minor children and/or children over 18 and under 22 years of age who are full-time students at an accredited educational institution will also equally share the bonus based on what is determined to be a retiree’s share.”

She added, “Surviving minor child or children and/or child and children over 18 and under 22 years of age who are full-time students at an accredited educational institution will equally share the bonus based on what is determined to be a retiree’s share, and a surviving minor child or children under the supervision of a legal guardian will equally share the bonus based on what is determined to be a retiree’s share.”

NMI Settlement Fund Administrator Lilian Pangelinan said based on the parameters, each retiree will receive $1,230.66.

“Survivors (spouse and/or children) of a deceased retiree will equally share the $1,230.66,” she added. “For example, if you are a surviving spouse with two minor children, the three of you will receive $410.22 each.”

All those paid will be responsible for paying taxes on this bonus payment on April 15, 2017, the administration said.

Governor Torres, in a separate statement, said improving the standard of living for the people and strengthening the government’s ability to provide quality public service to the islands continues to be his administration’s priority.

“Our government believes in making sure its former public servants are taken care of for their years of hard work and dedication to the community. Because of our revitalized economy, I am pleased that we are able to provide $3,500,000 as a bonus to our retirees and their beneficiaries this year. We are committed to ensuring that a fiscally responsible funding mechanism is put in place so that our retirees and their beneficiaries can continue to receive their hard-earned pensions. We understand that there is so much more we can do as our economy continues to grow. It is my hope we continue this work of progress together as we press forward in the coming year to create a more efficient government that reaches its goal of bettering the lives of the people who call these islands home. As we close out a productive 2016, I want to wish you a very merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year. May God bless you with peace and joy in the year ahead.”