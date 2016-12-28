Victims’ relatives question fire department’s response-time

SOME of the off-island family members of the Susupe fire victims want to know why the fire department did not immediately extinguish the raging blaze but instead waited until the housing compound was totally engulfed by flames.

But Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services spokesman Derek Gersonde in an email to Variety said they were not notified when the fire exactly started.

“It seems people now are first taking out their phones and recording or calling the owners rather than calling emergency personnel,” he added.

At 5:23 p.m. on Thursday, he said the fire department received a call about a possible structure fire on Tokcha Avenue in Susupe.

Gersonde said at 5:23 p.m., Rescue 1 responded from the Susupe fire station or station 1 to the location. Medic 4 also responded at this time from the Koblerville fire station or station 4. At 5:25 p.m., Engine 1 responded from the Garapan fire station or station 2 while Engine 2 from the Kagman fire station or station 5 also responded.





Gersonde said Rescue 1 and Medic 4 arrived on scene at 5:26 p.m. At 5:34 p.m. and at 5:41 p.m., he added, Engines 1 and 2 arrived.

He said the fire was contained at 5:33 p.m. and it was under control by 7:25 p.m.

According to an initial scene investigation, Gersonde said, the building was a one-story, semi-concrete multiplex compound structure with 10 units.

He said the structure sustained severe heat and smoke damage, and only the northwestern corner unit sustained more moderate smoke damage.

“No injuries were reported,” he added.





Based on the preliminary findings, he said, the fire originated at the east side of the structure by the kitchen window of unit 8.

The electrical sub-circuit breakers located by the kitchen window and the possibility of unattended cooking are the likely causes of the fire, Gersonde said.

“The real cause is undetermined pending further investigation,” he added.

For their part, American Red Cross-NMI chapter volunteers visited the area to provide assistance to the fire victims.

JD Tenorio, the chapter’s disaster program manager, said they assisted a total of 11 families consisting of 28 individuals including two minors, 5 and 15 years old.





He said the victims were provided with temporary accommodations at Sun Palace, Sunshine Hotel or Aquarius, and were given some basic hygiene products, blankets and referrals to resources that could help them in the recovery process.

According to Tenorio, Red Cross solely relies on volunteers and donations from the community to help families recover from such disasters.

RV Caberos, a KWAW 100.3 FM radio personality, is asking the community to assist the victims who, he added, lost everything in the fire.

The fire victims need clothes, blankets, towels, toiletries, food and household necessities, he said.

Donations can be brought to Karidat. For more information, call 234-5248 or 234-6981.