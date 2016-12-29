Cruz to lead 34th Guam Legislature as speaker

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Three weeks after the Democratic Caucus began, the leadership of the incoming 34th Guam Legislature has finally been decided with some new faces taking top positions.

Six-term senator and four-term Vice Speaker Benjamin Cruz has been selected to take the helm of the legislature’s leadership as the newly announced speaker-elect.

Replacing Cruz, Sen.-elect Therese Terlaje will serve as the new vice speaker, and Sen.-elect Regine Biscoe Lee will become legislative secretary.

“I just want to thank the people of Guam for their patience. It’s been a great process, and we’re looking forward to serving the people of Guam in the 34th Guam Legislature,” Terlaje said.

The role of majority leader will be taken on by eight-term Sen.-elect Frank Aguon Jr., who has also announced his intention to run for governor of Guam in the 2018 gubernatorial election. His assistant majority leader will be Sen.-elect Joe S. San Agustin.





“I have to honestly say that this really has been a fantastic learning and growing experience with some of the incoming senators and I have every confidence that the people of Guam’s needs, requirements and expectations will be met,” Aguon said.

Other leadership positions include that of the majority whip, which will be taken on by Sen.-elect Telena Nelson, and chairman of the Committee on Rules, which will be taken on by Sen. Michael San Nicolas.

According to Cruz, committee assignments and other important announcements will be made during the first day of their December session, which began today.

The Republican Party’s leadership was decided last Friday, Dec. 23, selecting four-term Sen. James Espaldon to serve as their minority leader.

Tommy Morrison will serve as assistant minority leader, with Sen.-elect Mary Torres filling the post of minority whip and Sen.-elect Louisa Muna as assistant minority whip.

The inauguration date for the incoming 34th Guam Legislature has been set for Jan. 2.