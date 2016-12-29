Tinian seeks more MVA funding for observation-deck project

TINIAN Mayor Joey Patrick San Nicolas has asked the Marianas Visitors Authority to provide additional funding for the island’s observation-deck project.

MVA has already funded the design created by SSFM CNMI LLC, the mayor said, adding that the project is estimated to cost $176,000.

“Those familiar with Tinian know that we have a very nice lookout heading south toward Suicide Cliff,” San Nicolas told the board headed by chair Marian Aldan-Pierce during a recent meeting.

The observation deck will be made of durable wood, according to the Tinian mayor’s chief of staff, Allen Perez.

Local residents consulted about the project, he added, did not want a concrete structure.

MVA board vice chair Vince Calvo expressed concern about the longevity of the project.

He said Tinian officials should consider eco-friendly, recycled materials that can withstand even the most brutal environmental stresses.





“There are many parks in the U.S. using recycled materials that look like wood but they’re sturdy,” he added.

Perez said the designer of the newly developed and renovated Kalabera Cave Park, which also used wooden materials, is the designer of the Tinian lookout.

San Nicolas said the project will provide an additional attraction to those who visit Tinian.

The mayor at the same time thanked MVA board member Jerry Tan for highlighting Rota and Tinian as alternative tourist destinations.

But, he added, Tinian and Rota also need funding from MVA to create more tourist attractions.

MVA has always been a reliable partner of Tinian especially during fiestas and holiday events, the mayor said.

“We are very proud of this lookout project and we feel that this is something that not just tourists but also locals will enjoy.”

Aldan-Pierce said they will refer the request of the Tinian mayor’s office to the MVA board’s destination and enhancement committee chaired by Chris Nelson for further discussion.