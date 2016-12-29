Anaks homeowners ask court to dismiss Article 12 lawsuit

THE ANAKS Ocean View Hill Homeowners Association, through attorney Jennifer Dockter, has asked the CNMI Superior Court to dismiss the Article 12 lawsuit of Anaks Investors LLC owned by Allen Perez for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.

Anaks Investor has expressed interest in Anaks Ocean View Hill, a condominium-style residential development which consists of 131 residential units plus common areas.

On Dec. 9, 2015, Anaks Investors offered $1,973,200 for the property which is owned by the Manuel S and Luise P. Villagomez Family Trust.

But citing their lease agreement with the property owner, the homeowners said they have a right of first refusal with respect to any bona fide offer to the trust by any third party.

Through attorney Daniel T. Guidotti, Anaks Investor then filed a lawsuit claiming that the homeowners association is not of Northern Marianas descent under Article 12 of the CNMI Constitution and may not acquire permanent or long-term interest in real property within the commonwealth including freehold interests and leasehold interest of more than 55 years including renewal rights.

Dockter pointed out that Anaks Investor or ANI is not a corporation which under CNMI law can qualify as a person of Northern Marianas descent under certain circumstances.

She said ANI is a limited liability company which is not an entity capable of owning property in the commonwealth because the terms “corporation” and “limited liability company” are not interchangeable.

“They are very different legal entities governed by distinct laws, each having distinct characteristics.”

ANI’s sole owner, Allen Perez, is a former employee of Bridge Capital LLC, and ANI’s counsel, Guidotti, is also a former employee of Bridge Capital.





In the homeowners’ opposition to ANI’s motion for a preliminary injunction, Dockter said Bridge Capital is at the very least the lender in this transaction but likely has a much more active role in ANI.

In her motion to dismiss, Dockter reiterated that the complaint should be dismissed because ANI has no ability to acquire a long-term interest in real property, and “there is no case or controversy between ANI, the homeowners, and the trust.”

As such “ANI has no standing to contest the ground lease and this court can grant ANI no relief.”

In addition, Dockter said ANI cannot bring a claim based on Article 12 because commonwealth law limits Article 12 actions to parties that had possession or interest in the real property which they seek to “reclaim” and ANI has nothing to reclaim.

“The statute allowing Article 12 actions clearly means to identify someone who once had possession and then lost it and now wishes to have it returned,” Dockter said.

“ANI has never had possession of the property or an interest in the property which it can recover or reclaim.

“Lastly, even if ANI could bring a cause of action under Article 12, the claim is time-barred and ANI failed to plead facts which establish an exception to the statute of limitations.”

The complaint must be dismissed with prejudice, Dockter said.

“ANI wishes to purchase a fee simple interest in real property and has sought relief in this court to help accomplish its goal. This court cannot grant ANI the relief it requests because ANI cannot hold long-term interest in real property in the commonwealth, and ANI, moreover, cannot bring challenges pursuant to Article 12,” she concluded.

ANI’s motion for a preliminary injunction was placed under advisement by Presiding Judge Robert C. Naraja last week.