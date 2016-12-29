Court finds probable cause in 2 ‘ice’ cases

ASSOCIATE Judge Joseph N. Camacho on Tuesday found probable cause to believe that two defendants in separate cases committed “ice”-related crimes.

Fei Long Zheng was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance and two counts of illegal possession of a controlled substance, while Jian Feng was charged with conspiracy to commit trafficking of a controlled substance.

The judge ordered the two defendants to return to court at 9 a.m. on Jan. 9 for arraignment before Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja.

Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds appeared for the government while Assistant Public Defenders Tillman Clark and Nancy Dominski represented the two defendants.

Fei Long Zheng, 25, was arrested by the CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force following a “buy-walk” operation on Dec. 10.

Police said a cooperating defendant bought 3.6 grams of “ice” from Fei Long Zheng in front of a pawnshop on Middle Road in Garapan on Dec. 10.

Right after the buy-walk, Fei Long Zheng was arrested in his house behind CGD Pawnshop on Middle Road in Garapan.

According to police, Jian Feng, 36, was arrested for illegal possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 13, but he agreed to serve as a confidential informant. Jia Feng was then released without cash bail, subject to certain conditions.

Jia Feng, however, did not cooperate with law enforcers in ongoing investigations according to the prosecution which then asked the court to unseal the case and revoke Jia Feng’s release. The court granted the motion.

In a separate “ice” case hearing, Shao Hong Xia Ayuyu, who was arrested in her CK Dress Shop, waived her preliminary hearing.

Shao Ayuyu was arrested after the second buy-walk operation in front of her CK Dress Shop on Nov. 10.

During the first buy-walk on Nov. 1, police said a cooperating defendant obtained 1.6 grams of “ice” from Shao Ayuyu. In the second buy-walk operation on Nov. 10, at the same place, police said their cooperating defendant obtained 3.6 grams of “ice” from her.

Shao Ayuyu’s counsel, Assistant Public Defender Tillman Clark, has asked the court to modify the defendant’s $100,000 bail, and to allow for her release to a third-party custodian upon posting $10,000.

The proposed third-party custodian is the defendant’s 21-year-old daughter who resides in Finasisu.

Shao Ayuyu’s arraignment was set for Jan. 9, 2017 at 9 a.m.