Defendant in ATM skimming case gets time-served

DISTRICT Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona on Thursday sentenced Xiaolin Yang to six months imprisonment for possession of equipment used to make an ATM skimming device that he transported from China to Saipan.

But the court also credited the time already served by Yang who, upon his release, will be placed on one year of probation and must report to a U.S. immigration official for deportation proceedings.

Yang had been in custody since he was arrested at the Saipan international airport in April.

He was also ordered to pay a $100 assessment fee, and must engage in 50 hours of community service — but this condition is suspended if he is gainfully employed.

During the sentencing, Yang was represented by his court-appointed attorney Mark Hanson with Hua “Mike” Yang as the interpreter while Assistant U.S. Attorney James Benedetto appeared for the federal government.

Hanson recommended a six-month jail sentence with credit for time served, adding that Yang was essentially used as a “mule,” transporting the equipment to Saipan from China to hand it to a third party.

Hanson said both parents of Yang passed away when he was still a young child, and he and his wife have a 10-year-old son.

Hanson said Yang does not have a history of substance abuse and has no criminal record whatsoever.

In September, Yang pled guilty to the charge of transporting the equipment from China to Saipan.

Benedetto, for his part, recommended that Yang be sentenced at the low end of the guidelines and serve a prison term of six months.

Benedetto also recommended that Yang be ordered to report to immigration authorities upon his release.

If deported, Yang must remain outside the United States and not re-enter without the permission of the U.S. attorney general.

The indictment stated that from April 21 to 28, 2016, Yang conspired with persons to possess two ATM skimming devices and four pinhole cameras.

Yang brought the equipment from China to Saipan on April 28, 2016, and was arrested by FBI special agents at the Saipan airport.

Yang arrived on island aboard Asiana Airlines from Hong Kong via Incheon on April 28, 2016.

Because Yang acted suspiciously, he was required to undergo additional screening.

During this additional screening, the ATM skimming devices were found inside Yang’s luggage.

Earlier in April 2016, several Saipan residents who had accounts with First Hawaiian Bank were victimized by ATM skimmers.