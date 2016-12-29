Carlos Ramangmou gets 12 years for robbery

CARLOS Aldan Ramangmou was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment, all suspended except 12 years with the first nine years to be served day for day without possibility of parole.

Ramangmou, 26, pled guilty to robbery and admitted violating the terms and conditions of his probation for a prior offense.

As part of the plea agreement, the government asked the court to dismiss five other counts — attempted first degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon and theft of vehicle.

Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo granted the prosecution’s request.

Assistant Attorney General Barbara Cepeda appeared for the government while Ramangmou was represented by attorney Benjamin Petersburg during a change-of-plea hearing on Dec. 20.

Ramangmou and Felisha Ann Basa, 32, were arrested on Aug. 27 for stabbing a taxi driver and stealing $300 in cash and a cellphone worth $500. The victim sustained 11 lacerations on his face, hands and head.

The victim told police that prior to the incident, Ramangmou and Basa got into his vehicle in front of the Toha Market in San Antonio, and told him to drive to Dandan.

Before they reached LZ Market, he was told to turn right then head south on a gravel road where the passengers told him to stop.

The victim said Basa handed him the fare so the driver turned on the light. Without warning, Ramangmou poked him in the neck with a sharp object and continued to stab him on the right side of the face. Ramangmou, who was a security guard at the time of the incident, only stopped when the victim pretended to be dead.

Basa was also arrested and charged.