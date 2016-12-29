Mayor Apatang is back at work

MAYOR David Apatang returned to Saipan and reported for work on Tuesday after being away for two months.

Apatang had been in Hawaii since October looking after his wife who was undergoing medical treatment. She passed away last week.

Special assistant to the mayor Henry Hofschneider said Apatang met with his administrative staff and field operation personnel on Tuesday to discuss various projects in the villages.

Hofschneider said the mayor will monitor and supervise the projects in the field because their field operations director, Joann Aquino, is on leave.

The mayor’s office will also start drawing up plans for the projects they will prioritize in 2017, Hofschneider added.

The chair of the Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council, Antonia Tudela, was acting mayor while Apatang was off-island.