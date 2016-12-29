Parties to MV Luta lawsuit agree to settlement conference

THE parties to the MV Luta lawsuit have agreed to conduct a settlement conference.

Norton Lilly International Inc., an intervenor in the lawsuit, through its attorney Bruce Berline, filed a joint notice for a settlement conference in the District Court for the NMI on Friday.

The joint notice stated that plaintiff Takisha Yamamoto, and intervenors including the MV Luta crew, Norton Lilly International and Long Consulting, through their respective attorneys, and the defendants, Luta Mermaid LLC registered owners Abelina Mendiola, Deron T. Mendiola, and Fidel Mendiola through attorney of record William Fitzgerald, agreed to hold a settlement conference before Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan at a time convenient to all parties.

The notice stated that Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog, who is among the defendants, did not inform any of the parties whether he agrees or not to a settlement conference.

Another defendant, Robert Toelkes, Hocog’s “consultant,” apparently has not been served with the complaint yet.

Takisha Yamamoto has sued Hocog and MV Luta’s management for fraud, breach of contract and unjust enrichment. The investor said the defendants owe him over $3 million.

Also filing lawsuits were MV Luta’s former crewmembers over their unpaid wages, and companies such as Norton Lilly International and Long Consulting that are trying to collect overdue payments from the ship’s management.