House OKs payment measure for land compensation, judgments

THE House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a measure naming the parties that will receive the $9 million appropriated for land-compensation payments and court judgments owed by the CNMI government.

15 members voted to pass House Bill 19-213 while one voted no and two voted “present.”

The member who voted no was Rep. Edmund Villagomez while House Minority Leader Ramon Tebuteb and Rep. Edwin Aldan voted “present.”

Rep. Antonio Sablan introduced the bill while House Floor Leader George Camacho moved to place the measure on the calendar for action.

There was a lengthy discussion before it was finally approved after 5 p.m. The session will resume at 10 a.m. today, Wednesday.

Gov. Ralph Torres was in the House chamber during the session on Tuesday to answer questions from the members regarding the bill which now goes to the Senate.

He said the Attorney General’s Office recommended addressing or prioritizing six cases for land compensation and judgments because these are accumulating high interest and the only way to stop the interest from accruing is to pay them.

The bill, which will amend Public Law 19-75, or the supplemental appropriation measure, identified six cases that are to be paid. They are Tano Group v DPW, Civil Case Number 05-0100; Lizama v DPL, Civil Case No. 08-149; Estate of Muna v CNMI, Civil Case 96-0796; MPLA v Heirs of Rogolofoi, Civil Case No 05-0197; CNMI v Lot No. 353 New G, Civil Case 96-0266; and Manglona v CNMI, Civil Case No. 97-0486.

According to House Bill 19-213:

“(e) (1.) Notwithstanding 4 CMC Section 2308, the sum of $9,000,000 is appropriated for expenditure in fiscal year 2017 for the payment of judgments in the following cases: Tano Group v DPW $500,000; Lizama v DPL $500,000, Estate of Muna v CNMI $400,000, MPLA v Heirs of Rogolofoi $700,000; CNMI v Lot No. 353 New G $3,000,000; and Manglona v CNMI $900,000, for a total of $6 million.

“(2) $3,000,000 shall be for the payment of land compensation agreements certified by the Department of Public Works and approved by the Department of Public Lands or its predecessor and the land owner for acquisition of right of way and easement for commonwealth primary roads.

“(3) The expenditure authority shall be the Secretary of Finance, in consultation with the Attorney General.”

Governor Torres said these six are the biggest interest-bearing cases among the government’s obligations, and they should be prioritized.





“There is no way that this government or any other government can move forward without paying these obligations,” he told the members on Tuesday.

He added that there is still $83 million in court judgments that the government has to pay.

He said they can at least start getting rid of some of the biggest obligations for which interest continues to accumulate.

Attorney Edward Arriola also addressed the House saying of the six cases mentioned in the bill, four are for land compensation, adding that the Tano Group and the Manglona v CNMI cases are court judgments.

Arriola also questioned the proposed payment percentages.

He said he is representing one of the three heirs of Maria Mangabao and his other clients in the MPLA v Heirs of Rogolofoi and CNMI v Lot 353 will receive a lower percentage of compensation compared to the other named parties who will get more than 50 percent compensation.

Arriola said the government owes MPLA v Heirs of Rogolofoi $2.6 million but will only pay $700,000 or 26 percent while his other client is owed $18 million but will only be paid $3 million or 16 percent.

Arriola said the Tano Group is owed $972, 915.54 but will be paid $500,000 or 51 percent while the Lizama case which is about land compensation is owed $986,415 but will be paid $500,000 or 50.6 percent.

He said the Estate of Muna, which is owed $568,966.82 in land compensation, will receive $400,000 or 70.3 percent while the Manglona court judgment amounting to $2.8 million will get $900,000 or 31.9 percent.

Arriola complained about the “discrimination against Carolinians especially the Mangabao family who have not been paid a single penny for their claims since 1993.”

He said the government owes his clients some $24.4 million in land compensation.

Vice Speaker Joseph Deleon Guerrero said that the intent of Public Law 19-75 is to pay judgments and land compensation so it doesn’t address land compensation only.

“As the governor said earlier, we are accruing interest and this bill is an attempt to stop the bleeding. This bill is a good start to address long-time obligations. These six cases have higher interest so we have to do something to stop the interest from accumulating.

“We have to resolve this problem, and the only way to do so is to bring the parties back to the table for negotiations and we heard the governor say earlier that he is willing to sit down with the parties to negotiate. We haven’t had the opportunity or the ability to pay these debts before so let’s act on it — this is a good opportunity now to start paying some of our obligations.”

Rep. Ed Propst said the bill offers payments on some of the government’s long-time obligations, and paying debts is a good thing.

Rep. Vinnie Sablan said he wanted clarification from the attorney general before they acted on the measure.

Rep. Edmund Villagomez agreed and said that it would have been better if the AG was in the chamber to answer questions and to clarify issues.

But Rep. Antonio Sablan, the author of the bill, reminded his colleagues that they now have the opportunity to pay some of the government’s obligations and delaying action will only prolong the agony of landowners and other claimants who have been waiting for so long to get paid.

He said the other claimants will have their chance as the government collects more revenue in the context of an improving economy.

Rep. Edmund Villagomez, in an interview, said that he voted no because of some conflicting issues.

He said the bill identified only six cases to be settled when there are so many other cases and land claims that need to be settled also.

“The governor kept on referring to the AG, so a session with the AG would have been a good idea to help us clarify some of the issues. We had an attorney [Edward Arriola] who brought up some issues. It’s not that I am against paying our debts. I have always been in support of that. In fact, that is the intent of my proposed casino tax, House Bill 19-168, to take care not only of land compensation but of all judgments also. We could have acted on that bill to address all these problems.”

House Minority Leader Ramon Tebuteb and Rep. Edwin Aldan said they did not vote on the bill because of conflicts of interest. They are among the heirs of Maria Mangabao.