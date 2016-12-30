SHEFA mulls scrapping GPA requirement

SAIPAN Higher Education Financial Assistance board member Francisco Cabrera on Wednesday presented information about the grade-point-average requirement for high school students who want to enroll in a trade school.

Based on his research, he said a high school graduate in the U.S. may be required to have a 2.0 or higher GPA for trade school admission.

He asked the board to consider the information as they assess and evaluate scholarship applicants who want to study at a trade school.

SHEFA has extended its scholarship program to students who want to enroll at the Northern Marianas Trades Institute.

In November, SHEFA board chairman Oscar M. Babauta suggested that they eliminate the 3.0 cumulative GPA requirement for scholarship program applicants.





SHEFA vice chair Juan “Shine” Tenorio agreed, adding they should not deprive any student the opportunity to enroll in college.

“There are students who may not be good in high school but are good in college,” he said.

According to Tenorio, the 3.0 GPA should only be required once the scholarship recipient starts getting the scholarship award.

But in other institutions, the entry requirement has been raised, SHEFA board member Ursula Aldan said.

She said she is not against the proposal to scrap the GPA requirement, but it should be referred first to the board’s policy and procedure committee which she chairs.