CUC: 3 developers need water

THREE developers have informed the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. about their water supply needs, CUC acting executive director Gary Camacho said in a report to the board.

Proper Grand, which will develop staff housing at the commercial building previously used by King International School in Chalan Laulau, will be allowed to pump 20 gallons per minute or 28,800 gallons per day, he said.

He said the Division of Environmental Quality has agreed to permit the new facilities’ pump rate to increase to 50 gallons per minute or gpm or 72,000 gallons per day or gpd.

“At 40 percent from reverse osmosis, they estimate production of 28,800 gpd which satisfies their estimated daily demand of 17,090 gpd,” Camacho said, referring to Proper Grand which is also requesting a pumping capacity of 72 gpm or 103,700 gpd to reach the 40 percent recovery from the RO treatment of 41,480 gpd of potable water.

Proper Grand is also proposing to construct a three-story hotel and three-story dormitories at the former cockfight arena on Middle Road.

For the Beach Road Ocean View Resort project, another developer, Tai Su International Development, is proposing to construct 100 single units with one and two bedrooms with living rooms and kitchen facilities on Beach Road in Chalan Laulau.

“If CUC cannot provide their daily water demand, then they will be looking to construct their own private well or ask one of the private water companies to provide water,” Camacho said.

In the same report, Camacho said the public water supply in the CNMI is in compliance with the total coliform rule.

He said the CUC water quality laboratory collected and analyzed five samples from Saipan, three from Rota and five from Tinian.

The samples were collected from water wells in compliance with Bureau of Environmental Coastal Quality well operation regulations, he added.

CUC also performed routine wastewater testing with six samples each day, three times per week, he said.

In addition, CUC performed wastewater analysis services for three clients, generating $1,100 in revenue in December, Camacho added.