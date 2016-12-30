Henry Hofschneider says there should be buffer zone between private lots, public property

TO avoid property damage caused by falling trees, there should be a buffer zone between private lots and public property, special assistant to the Saipan mayor, Henry Hofschneider, said.

“The Department of Public Lands, which develop homestead subdivisions, should create a buffer so that homesteads will be protected,” he added.

In the past, he said the then-land management commission always ensured a 50-foot buffer zone between private lots and public property.

Homestead owners were also responsible for clearing surrounding areas to avoid risks such as grass fires.

He said homestead owners are authorized to enter public property close to their area to clear their surroundings.

“DPL should do the same,” he added.

The mayor’s office continues to receive tree-trimming requests from community members, but Hofschneider said property owners should trim protruding branches before they grow too long.

Recently, an old flame tree on public property fell onto the home of a Navy Hill resident who has asked the mayor’s office to cut down another flame tree near his property.

Hofschneider said they will collaborate with the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. which has the equipment and capability of cutting tall trees.