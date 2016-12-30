Governor, lawmakers remember Eloy S. Inos

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres and some lawmakers commemorated the first anniversary of Gov. Eloy Inos’s death by offering prayers and remembering his legacy.

On his Facebook page, Torres paid tribute to his mentor who passed away at the age of 66 on Dec. 28, 2015 (Dec. 29 here) while recovering from open heart surgery in Seattle, Washington.

“I and the lt. governor join the family of the late Governor Inos in commemorating the passing of their beloved father, uncle, cousin, brother, leader, and visionary. To many, the late governor was a man who, though down to earth by nature, was a figure lovingly revered.

“As a public servant, he was instrumental in shaping the CNMI from its infancy to its present day. As the man who led these islands he greatly loved, he navigated our economy out of uncertainty and placed us back on a path of exponential growth. Though his time as chief executive was brief, his leadership legacy is never forgotten.

“We are guided today by the path he forged, the vision he shared, and his hopes for our people, and our commonwealth.

“We continue to emulate his sacrifice, his service, and his dedication to every resident of the CNMI, and we express our sincere gratitude for his love, service and leadership.

“Thank you, Governor Inos, for envisioning a better commonwealth and laying the foundation for continued progress. Though you may have missed the fruits of your labor, we continue to make the strides in achieving exactly what you intended for our people. Si Yu’us Ma’ase yan Ghilisou. Deskånsa gi Pas.”

Then-Lt. Governor Inos became governor on Feb. 20, 2013, following the resignation of Benigno Fitial who was impeached by the House on corruption charges. Inos, with Torres as his running mate, was elected governor in 2014.

As governor, Inos settled the Retirement Fund lawsuit and succeeded in enacting the Saipan casino measure which has, since then, brought in new investments and helped improve tourist arrivals.

It was during Inos’s administration that the local economy, which had been in a decline since 1998, finally showed signs of life.

In the House chamber on Wednesday, members observed a moment of silence to pray for the late governor.

Here’s what some of the members said about him:

Speaker Ralph Demapan

“He was a very humble person. The people respected him for being there when the CNMI needed him. He was a very remarkable leader and father. A kind and supportive governor.”

Vice Speaker Joseph Deleon Guerrero

“He was a very humble man yet very smart and knew how to handle difficult situations respectfully. We looked to him for guidance and we miss his wise judgments. The CNMI lost one of its great leaders. We can all learn from him as we carry on his legacy which is serving the people with humility and putting the people first.”

House Floor Leader George Camacho

“It’s incredible, his understanding of finance and budget issues. He was a very soft spoken person and an inspiration to all. He will always be remembered as a great leader.”

Rep. Glenn Maratita

“He was an excellent role model. He provided guidance and made sure that we were moving in the right direction. I have a lot of respect for the late governor as a man of vision. We’ve seen so many positive changes since he became governor.”

House Minority Leader Ramon Tebuteb

“He was a visionary person and very articulate. He would make you understand his point of view. He was very smart.”

Rep. BJ Attao

“As secretary of Finance and governor, he made sure there was always available funding for the rainy season. He was protective of the people and their finances and was very careful in spending public funds. He shared his knowledge and was a good man, a hardworking leader and a family man.”

Rep. Vinnie Sablan

“He proved to be a great leader during one of the CNMI’s most challenging times. He was able to keep the ship going despite many challenges and that’s very important.”

Rep. Larry Deleon Guerrero

“He was a very humble person. I wish that more people had his good character. I wish everyone would emulate the way he did things for the entire CNMI.”

Rep. Roman Benavente

“He was a well-rounded person, and despite many challenges, he made things happen. Thank you Governor Inos.”