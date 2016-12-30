9th Circuit: NMI voting restriction violates US Constitution

THE U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed the District Court for the NMI’s ruling in May 2014 that the local constitutional restriction on voting violates the 15th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution which states that the “right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”

The federal court ruling was appealed by the Commonwealth Election Commission with the Northern Marianas Descent Corporation filing an amicus curiae brief.

In its 17-page opinion, the Ninth Circuit said Article XVIII, Section 5(c) of the CNMI Constitution “relies on ancestral distinctions to limit voting in a territory-wide election in the commonwealth. It therefore violates the Fifteenth Amendment of the Constitution of the United States. The restriction is invalid and may not be enforced.”

The district court was correct to grant declaratory and injunctive relief in favor of John H. Davis Jr., the Ninth Circuit stated.

Represented by attorney Jeanne H. Rayphand, Davis filed a lawsuit against the Commonwealth Election Commission following the enactment on April 21, 2011 of Public Law 17-40 which established a Northern Marianas Descent or NMD Registry to enforce Article XVIII, Section 5(c) of the CNMI Constitution.

The law mandated the election body to issue NMD identification cards exclusively to NMDs. No one was to vote on any proposed constitutional amendment involving Article XII without this identification card.

Article XII, which the Ninth Circuit upheld in a 1990 ruling, states that only persons of Northern Marianas descent can own and buy land in the CNMI.

“But limits on who may own land are quite different — conceptually, politically and legally — from limits on who may vote in elections to amend a constitution,” the Ninth Circuit stated on Tuesday.

The court also cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Rice v. Cayetano which stated that Hawaii could not restrict eligibility to vote in elections for the Board of Trustees of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to persons of Native Hawaiian descent.

“There is no doubt that the Fifteenth Amendment applies in the commonwealth,” the Ninth Circuit stated. It added that the CNMI “cannot limit or modify the United States Constitution by adopting inconsistent provisions in its constitution. Nor would such a modification be consistent with the relationship between the United States Constitution and the Commonwealth Constitution as set forth in the Covenant” which made these islands part of the U.S.