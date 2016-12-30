Fire victim: We kept calling 911, but no one answered

JOSEPHINA Espinosa, the owner of the Susupe housing compound destroyed by fire on late Thursday afternoon, said they called 911 about 5:10 p.m. but there was no answer.

“I went out of our house, and the fire was still small in unit number 8 — my husband told me to keep calling 911, but it just kept ringing and ringing. So when I saw a lady on the road in her car I asked for help in calling 911.”

She said it took “so long” for a fire truck to arrive, adding that police cars were the first to arrive on the scene.

“The fire trucks came like 20-30 minutes later and when the firefighters unrolled their water hoses on the road, there was no water.

“If the fire trucks had come earlier and if they had water, they could have extinguished the fire which was still small. It grew big due to the strong winds.”

The fire victims “lost everything.” According to the American Red Cross-NMI chapter, its volunteers assisted a total of 11 families consisting of 28 individuals including two minors, 5 and 15 years old.





In a press briefing on Wednesday, Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services Commissioner Clyde Norita said their response time is within the parameters of national standards.

“No injuries or deaths reported — we are happy it went that way,” he added.

According to Norita, they received a call about the fire at 5:23 p.m., and Rescue 1 and Medic 4 arrived at 5:26 p.m. at the scene.

However, he said “the vehicles that were first on scene did not have water capability.”

Norita said they “only have two pumpers on island — we have to station those two pumpers strategically, and one of them has to be in Kagman because of the residential areas there and it is harder to reach Kagman, and the other in Garapan because of our hotel district.”

But “given the resources we have, given the scenarios of water issues we have, our overall response, as far as I’m concerned, is exceptional. Our tools are not necessarily fully equipped, but we are trying to get there.”