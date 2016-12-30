3 guest workers say they were scammed by recruiter

THREE guest workers say they have been victimized by a “broker” of a construction company who recruited them for non-existent jobs on Saipan.

Through a translator, Anisur Rahman, Muhammad Anowar and Hanif told Variety that they arrived here on June 19.

They said Mukter Hossain, a carpenter with Misamis Construction, arranged for their travel and job placement on island.

They said Hossain also arranged the travel to Saipan of five other Bangladeshis who will soon arrive on island: Shafigul Islam Shalin, Me Saiful Alam, Prodip Kumar Paul, Mojibul Hoque and Adam Sofiullah — all from Dhaka, Bangladesh.

All of them have CW1 permits approved by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Hanif, 22, who said he has only one name, showed this reporter a picture of him and Hossain at the Dhaka airport prior to his departure for Saipan.

He said his father sold their land and they also borrowed money to raise the $12,500 they gave to Hossain.

Anisur Rahman said he borrowed $15,000 from a bank while Muhammad Anowar said he borrowed $13,750 with their land as collateral.

They showed Variety bank statements indicating the money deposited into the account of Hossain.

Rahman, 30, has work experience in Dubai as an electrician; Anowar, 29, is a high school graduate; while Hanif is an air-conditioning technician.

They said Hossain has already left Saipan and has no intention of returning.

They are asking Hossain for a refund. Otherwise, they cannot go home because they don’t have money to pay their debts.

When they arrived on Saipan, they said it was Hossain’s brother Anwar who helped them find a house where they could stay.

They said they shared a room in Chalan Kanoa and paid $300 every month for rent including power and water.

They no longer have money and are now dependent on charitable organizations for food.

They said it’s hard for them to look for other jobs because they can’t speak English.

They were supposed to work for Misamis Construction as building maintenance personnel, adding that they were advised by Karidat to get a lawyer to help them with their case.

They believe that there are about 300 other Bangladeshi workers who have arrived here only to learn that there are no jobs waiting for them.