SHEFA eyes electronic transfer of scholarship awards

THE Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance program will ask the Department of Finance to transfer scholarship money electronically to a recipients’ bank accounts, SHEFA administrator Merissa Rasa said.

At present, Finance issues the checks which SHEFA then distributes to the scholarship recipients.

SHEFA board chair Oscar M. Babauta, who proposed the new procedure, said it will reduce administrative work on the part of the scholarship program and Finance.

Babauta said the board will work with the department to implement the new system once Finance approves it.

He said he, the rest of the SHEFA board and administrative staff are extending their best wishes to the scholarship recipients.

“We hope you will continue to be successful in your academic endeavors and continue to study hard. We are looking forward to your becoming a part of the economic growth of the CNMI,” he said.