Curtwill Corporation says it has work for its guest workers

CURTWILL Corporation, a construction company, is trying to reach out to four of its newly hired workers from Bangladesh, manager Luciann I. Arriola said on Thursday.

“We are willing to accommodate them and put them to work,” Arriola said, adding they have ongoing projects which need more workers.

The workers, who have valid CW-1 permits, are Md. Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Majaharul Islam, Farhan Ahmad and Md. Aminul Islam.

They arrived here on Sept. 23 but only Md. Mizanur Rahman and Farhan Ahmad reported to their office, Arriola said.

“We never told them that there’s no work,” she added.

Another Bangladeshi national, Abdullah Al-Mahmud, acted as middle man for the four guest workers, she said.

According to Arriola, their management wanted to talk with the newly arrived workers, but the middle man has not brought them to the Curtwill office.

“The middle man is uncooperative and refuses to give any information about them.”

She said they don’t know if Al-Mahmud and the workers have their own “internal agreement.”

Arriola said they have sought advice from the Department of Labor and were told that the company has the right to terminate the workers if they don’t show up for work.

“Labor has been assisting us,” she said, adding that the department has already tracked down one of the four workers, Md. Mizanur Rahman, in Chalan Kanoa.

The four workers’ CW-1 permits are valid until April 15, 2017.

Arriola said they don’t know the whereabouts of the other three workers but Md. Mizanur Rahman is now working for Curtwill.

“We would like them to report to our office,” she said, referring to Farhan Ahmad, Md Aminul and Majaharul Islam.

On Dec. 21, 2015, the Saipan Tribune reported that Farhan Ahmad, through an interpreter, said he had been jobless since arriving here in September.

Other Bangladeshi workers employed by other construction companies told Variety that they arrived here only to learn that they had no jobs. All have valid CW-1 permits issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.