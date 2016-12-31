DPS investigating prank call

A SOCIAL media post regarding two girls who were supposedly kidnapped put community members on edge Wednesday night, but it turned out to be a hoax.

Police responded to the “report” and patrol cars were seen speeding toward As Terlaje hill before heading to San Vicente to set up checkpoints.

According to Department of Public Safety public information officer Jason Tarkong, they received a 911 call from a possible kidnapping victim at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The female caller seemed panicked and was crying, claiming she and another local girl had been assaulted and were being kidnapped by two Asian males driving a blue Yaris, Tarkong said.

He said the caller’s cell phone then “died” so DPS attempted to recontact the caller for details. After several attempts the victim answered the phone and claimed that she and another kidnapped female were on a dirt road in Kannat Tabla before the phone went dead again.

“The victim was sobbing on the phone and sounded in fear for her life,” Tarkong said.

DPS activated all available personnel to search for the victims and suspects operating the blue Yaris.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Commonwealth Ports Authority police and the Drug Enforcement Task Force also assisted and provided additional law enforcement personnel for the operation, Tarkong said.

Law enforcement personnel set up a command post in the San Vicente Church parking lot while searching islandwide for a blue Toyota Yaris.

Tarkong said police detectives were able to text the “victim” on her cellphone confirming the kidnapping incident and attempting to obtain the victim’s location.

Checkpoints were set up on Capital Hill, and in Kagman, Dandan and San Vicente while investigators obtained a search warrant from Judge Joseph N. Camacho to get phone records from IT&E so police could locate where the “victim” made the call to 911.

Tarkong said although the warrant was signed by the judge it was not served because they had already located the owner/subscriber of the phone and location of the residence.

He said the phone was seized by police early Thursday morning, Dec. 29, 2016, at 2:18 a.m. and a preliminary investigation revealed that the phone call was a prank.

Tarkong said the names given to the 911 operator and locations were fictitious.

Over 50 law enforcement personnel from local and federal agencies were activated as a result of the prank call which is now being investigated, he added.

Municipal council member-elect Luis John Castro, speaking as a private citizen, said it was not wise to use the resources of the government for amusement.

“We need to be strong in telling everyone that we need to respect our law enforcement officers. Do not play games because crime is a serious business,” he added.

Another concerned citizen who declined to be identified said: “If you were testing the law enforcement system, maybe you felt you accomplished something, but at the same time don’t forget that resources were wasted and diverted from real incidents that required police attention.”

“The whole community was affected,” the concerned citizen added.

Del Mendiola, a William S. Reyes Elementary School librarian aide, said: “I think the person responsible should be held accountable for any financial losses as a result of the prank call. Especially because of previous unsolved crimes, I feel that the prank call caused unnecessary stress among community members.”