Saipan casino revenue measure referred to House committee

THE House of Representatives on Wednesday sent back to the Ways and Means Committee a measure that is proposing to allot $15 million in Saipan casino gross revenue tax “for other essential needs.”

House Bill 19-52, introduced by outgoing Rep. Francis Taimanao, will allow the Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance program, Northern Marianas College and the Northern Marianas Trades Institute to get a portion of the amount.

But the Senate replaced the bill with its own version that some House members found unacceptable.

On Wednesday, sensing that House Bill 19-52 HD1, SS1 might not get the required number of votes, Speaker Ralph Demapan said it should be sent back to committee for further review.

He said the bill is critical and should be fixed so that it gets the support of the majority.

“Rather than it being killed or rejected, we better send it back to the committee so the concerns of some members will be addressed,” he added.

The Senate version of the bill was offered by Sen. Jude Hofschneider during their session last week.

The Senate substitute bill proposed to repeal and reenact 4 CMC Section 2307 and 2308 to earmark the Saipan casino gross revenue tax for the restoration of the 25 percent pension cut.





The Senate version stated that there are sufficient funds from the casino GRT to cover the 25 percent portion of the retirees’ pension, adding that the $4 million allotment for Rota and Tinian and the $11 million for Saipan may be spent for “other essential needs.”

But Reps. BJ Attao, Leepan Guerrero, Angel Demapan and Antonio Sablan expressed concern about the Senate proposal.

They said the $15 million allotment for the restoration of the pension cut is a guaranteed appropriation to ensure that the retirees get 100 percent of their pensions.

Taking away the money to fund other projects will create uncertainty among retirees, they added.

They said Best Sunshine’s hotel-casino is still being constructed so it’s risky to rely on the casino GRT alone to take care of the retirees’ pension.

They added that the current casino live training facility will be closing in April once Best Sunshine’s contract with DFS expires.

There is no assurance that the hotel-casino will open next year, and if problems arise what will happen to the retirees and where will the government get money to restore their 25 percent pension cut? the House members asked.

They said they are not against the inclusion of NMC and NMTI as recipients of the casino GRT money, but what worries them is the idea of taking away funds guaranteed for the retirees.

Said Rep. BJ Attao: “That was exactly my point when I introduced my bill, H.B. 19-21, to dedicate all casino money to the Retirement Fund to take care of the retirees’ 100 percent pension, but they did not support it and it was defeated — they don’t like my proposal taking away the allotments of Tinian and Rota and dedicating all of the $15 million to the Retirement Fund, but now they are using the same arguments in this [Senate substitute] bill. They are proposing to take away the $15 million to fund other projects.”