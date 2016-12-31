Governor, lawmakers look back at the ‘blessings’ of 2016

GOVERNOR Ralph Deleon Guerrero Torres recalls the ordeal that the CNMI went through to be able to appreciate the good things that happened in 2016.

“We must recognize how far we have come in two short years, despite the hardships we have experienced that tested our resolve as an island community, vibrant and rich ethnically and culturally. Looking back, I would be remiss if I did not first mention the devastation that Typhoon Soudelor visited upon our homes and our infrastructure. I do not recall ever experiencing such devastating effects as the long lines at the gas pumps, crowded emergency shelters, lost homes, dark, mosquito-filled nights with no water running through the pipes.

“On that early morning when the winds subsided, my worst fear was the possible loss of life. Did the wrath of the winds cause any loss of lives? If so, how many? What should we do if such losses overwhelmed our healthcare system? So many questions ran through my mind that early morning. I breathed a deep sigh of relief when I was notified that there was no loss of life and no critical injuries. Before ending the year 2015, our resolve was further tested by the untimely and sudden passing of my friend and mentor, Governor Inos. The whole region joined the CNMI during our time of mourning. Governor Inos navigated our economy out of uncertainty and onto the path to economic recovery. His leadership legacy will never be forgotten. I often find myself in deep thought when mulling over tough decisions asking, ‘What would Governor Inos do?’ This administration will always be guided by the vision he shared and his hopes for our people. We continue to emulate his sacrifice, his service, and his dedication to every resident of the CNMI, and we express our sincere gratitude for his love, service, and leadership.

“Two years ago, our economy remained encumbered by years of depression. Many of our people were without jobs or a stable income. Our government services were strained by the weight of all those in need, and our business community strived to find the pathways to success.

“2016 showed proof of our resiliency as a people to overcome the many challenges we have faced. This year allowed us to step back and realize we truly have come such a long way. For the first time, our U.S. eligible workforce surpassed our foreign labor force. Our GDP grew by 3.5 percent which is even more significant when we compare it with the national average or with those of other U.S. territories. Government resources grew at a remarkable pace and fewer and fewer families rely on social services to survive.

“The success of the CNMI would not have been accomplished if not for the cooperative and hardworking relationship my administration had with our mayors, our legislators, the judiciary, federal counterparts, local businesses, and our non-profit organizations this year. Aside from realizing an exponential growth in our revenues as compared to our lowest budget of $132 million in 2011, we were able to address long-standing financial obligations and state and federal matters.

“In 2016, we continued to secure the retiree and surviving beneficiaries’ pensions by 100 percent including closing out the year with a bonus. The $40 plus million supplementary budget was allocated to address CUC utility billings, provide needed funding for CHCC, PSS, NMC, land compensation and judgment claims, among other things. Through strong partnerships with non-profit organizations, our Legislature and the judiciary, we were able to fund a drug court to address the need to prevent recidivism among those members of our community facing drug addiction. The funding also provides means for the drug court to determine those needing rehabilitation to become contributing members of our society. We also included a salary increase across the board for civil service employees. I do not recall the last time such an increase occurred.

“This year also brought joy to my family with the birth of my son Ryan. The outpouring of love and prayers for my wife Diann and our newborn’s health were overwhelming. I enter into the New Year with my heart full of love from my family and from you. I thank all of your for that.

“I am further honored by the vote of confidence during the mid-term election for the CNMI Republican Party candidates. You have expressed, through the power of your vote, that the Republican Party’s platform works, and that we are mandated to forge ahead towards continued economic growth, closer federal relations, protection of our environment, a competitive educational system, and fiscal support for our only health care system. For that, I extend my gratitude on behalf of the party.

“As we look forward to 2017, I have mandated members of my cabinet and agency heads that while we are realizing growth in our revenues, there is an urgent need to begin prioritizing funding for our most critical agencies and to focus on providing value to the work of the government. I aim to dedicate adequate funding to support the needs of our CHCC with qualified medical personnel and the latest medical equipment and supplies. I also aim to retire the outstanding government arrears to CUC for services rendered in the past that have remained unpaid.”

“I am proud of the work we have done this year, and I look forward to entering 2017 with the full realization that we still have much to do. I thank the people of the CNMI for the opportunity to serve. Being a servant of the public is a rewarding endeavor and one that I will not take for granted. I wish you all a safe and joyous New Year! Happy New Year!”

Here’s what some of the lawmakers said about the year that was:

Sen. Jude Hofschneider

“The revival of our economy is very significant for me, and the evidence is the supplemental budget that we just passed. For 2017, we are optimistic that the economy will continue to grow and we can continue paying attention to critical funding issues like CUC, the Retirement Fund and public health. We need to look at those and continue the progress that we’ve made as we implement a more business-friendly approach in the CNMI.

“When the Saipan casino opens next year, it will further improve the economy, and we will have more revenue to pay our many obligations. I am pleased with that possibility and I am looking for more progress in 2017.”

Sen. Frank Cruz

“I’m looking forward to more developments and positive results for Tinian which is still struggling with so many issues. I’m hoping for the best. I hope that new investors can move forward with their projects on Tinian, and I am looking forward to a more business-friendly approach to attract more investors in the future.”

Vice Speaker Joseph Deleon Guerrero

“We realized additional revenue so we were able to have a supplemental budget for the first time after so many years, and that’s the most significant thing about 2016. We were able to use that extra revenue to pay some obligations like land compensation and court judgments, and the salaries of government employees have been adjusted, and retirees got their bonus. The upward trend of our economy resulted in significant revenue collection for the first time in many years.

“We must carry on what we’ve been doing this year to continue to address major obligations and settle them. I think it’s also time to revisit what we want to see in our future if we want to continue this economic growth. We have to manage it also, and we need to determine whether we need more hotels or if what we have now is enough. We want to look at attracting more high-end tourists and that should also dictate our policies in terms of leasing public land. We must start thinking about our infrastructure and a long-term vision for the CNMI.”

Rep. Glenn Maratita

“We’ve done a lot for Rota, but there is still so much to do. I look forward to working closely with the leadership along with the other members to benefit the people. The issues before us include land compensation payments and medical referrals. It’s a matter of prioritizing which one should be addressed first, but I am optimistic that we will come up with a good decision in the end.”

Rep John Paul Sablan

“I would say the best thing that happened this year is the extra revenue derived from the improving economy. I am looking forward to appropriating more funding so we can look into improving our water and power infrastructure.”

Rep. Joseph Leepan Guerrero

“I’ve seen a lot of anti-casino people becoming pro-casino because they have seen a lot of benefits from it. The casino has helped improve our economy and provide employment to our local people. I hope more of our people will return home and be part of this industry. I am looking forward to the completion of the casino resort which will put us on the world gaming map. I look forward to seeing more economic opportunity in 2017, and more improvement in the tourism industry as we try to revive the Japan tourist market.”

Rep. Edwin Aldan

“One of the best things that happened to us is Best Sunshine and the revenue from it. Because of that revenue a lot of long-standing issues have been addressed. On Tinian, I am looking forward to finding solutions to our continuing struggles. I am looking forward to the revival of the economy and the casino industry on Tinian.”

Rep. Edmund Villagomez

“Overall there has been an increase in economic activity. We no longer have to worry about cutting hours or people getting laid off because the money is flowing, hopefully all the way down to where everybody benefits. I am looking forward to even more economic activity and more of our people working. I am basically looking forward to a more vibrant and healthy and productive CNMI.”

Rep. Larry Deleon Guerrero

“This year was an exciting experience for the minority group. We worked well with the leadership and we collaborated with each other. Of course there were times when we agreed to disagree and that’s always been part of our democratic system, but we worked well and I hope that the incoming Legislature will also work hard so we can help further improve the economic situation of the CNMI. We need to balance development versus infrastructure needs, for example. The landfill issue must be a priority and we also need to look at the impacts of the casino industry and educate people about what these impacts are and be ready for them and be proactive.”

Rep. Roman Benavente

“I introduced a lot of bills in 2016, but they were not entertained on the floor and just sat at the committees. But I respect that. We are elected by the people to serve them to the best of our ability and, as policymakers, we must agree to disagree. At the end of the day we must maintain our respect for each other regardless of our differences so we can put the people’s best interest first.”

Rep. Anthony Benavente

“The growth in the economy and the ability to address some long-standing obligations like land compensation and judgments and the adjustment of the government employees’ salary — those were the good things about this year. I am hopeful that the incoming members of the 20th Legislature will continue to work together and do what is right for the people of the commonwealth. I hope they protect the resources that we have and save them for our future generations.”

Rep. Blas Jonathan Attao

“The economy is growing and people are being paid and we’re addressing overdue debts such as land compensation and judgments, and the salaries of government employees is being adjusted. Those are important things. It was a great year. I am looking forward to even more progress and growth in 2017.”

Rep. Vinnie Sablan

“We had no major disasters this year, and we are building back our communities. I am looking forward to another good year. I hope to see a further increase in financial activity in a positive manner. I am l looking forward to making good decisions for the people of the CNMI.”