Guam’s Bordallo begins 8th term in US Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Office of the Guam Congressional Delegate) — U.S. Congresswoman Madeleine Z. Bordallo on Tuesday issued the following statement after she was sworn in as a member of the 115th Congress:

Click to enlarge

“I once again thank the people of Guam for the trust and confidence they continue to place in me to serve as their representative in Congress. I do not take for granted the incredible responsibility they have entrusted to me to be our island’s voice in Washington, and I will continue to build on the progress that we have made over the last 14 years. As we begin the 115th Congress, there are a are a number of key issues that I will continue to advocate for, especially on issues to build our economy, improve wages and retirement opportunities, advance education, and honor our manamko’.

“However, ultimately Republicans plan an aggressive agenda that will attempt to implement their ultra conservative agenda. I will work with the other Delegates to try and address any of our legacy issues should comprehensive tax reform occur or should there be an effort at immigration reform. Further, if the Republicans get serious about replacing Obamacare we will work to ensure the territories are considered fairly and that our Medicaid funding is not arbitrarily cut.”

On Tuesday, Congresswoman Bordallo also administered the oath of office for the new officers of the Guam Society of America. Established in 1952, the Guam Society is the oldest Chamorro organization outside of Guam. The new officers are president Aylene Mafnas, vice president Paul Sanchez, secretary Sara Harrison, and treasurer Maria Perez-Brodeur.