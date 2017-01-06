Construction workers in great demand in Philippines, says former advocate

JUN Concillado, a former guest worker advocate, wants to inform Filipino construction workers on island that their skills are also needed in the Philippines.

Concillado left the island in 2012 and is now a contractor. He is here to visit some family members.

“The construction business is booming in the Philippines, and there is a great demand for workers,” he said as he expressed concern about news that some Filipino guest workers have been hired for non-existing construction jobs on Saipan.

He said instead of being unemployed in a foreign land, these workers should just return to the Philippines and get a job in the construction industry.

He said his company, Projomal Trading, has declined some projects “because we cannot handle them due to lack of manpower.” He can be contacted through email: junior_concillado@yahoo.com/.

The former vice president of the United Workers Movement-NMI, Concillado said he is also sad to learn that long-term guest workers on island have not been granted improved immigration status.

“It’s disheartening to think that nothing has happened in connection with what we advocated for,” he added.

Another former guest worker advocate, Ronnie Doca, said he won’t advise Filipino guest workers to go home yet “because they have several other factors to consider, especially their families.”

The minimum wage in Manila is $1.23 per hour; in the CNMI it is $6.55.

But Doca said guest workers who no longer have legal immigration status must comply with the law and leave the CNMI.