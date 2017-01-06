MVA’s Sunset Fun Run to benefit mayor’s dog-control program

THE dog-control program of the Saipan mayor’s office will be the sole beneficiary of the 5K Marianas Sunset Fun Run this month, Mayor David M. Apatang said.

The Marianas Visitors Authority wants the dog-control program to get all the proceeds of the event which is sponsored by MVA as part of its 40th anniversary celebration.

The fun run will start at 6 p.m. on Jan. 20 and follow a route from the Garapan Fishing Base to the old Japanese tank on the Beach Rd./Quartermaster Rd. intersection before heading back to the fishing base.

The registration fee is $5 and the top five finishers in the male and female categories will receive Taste of the Marianas tokens.

In addition, each participant will receive one MVA 40th anniversary T-shirt while supplies last.

Each of the 40 registrants under 18 years of age will receive a Saipan-da backpack.

For more information about the race, contact Ed Diaz or Ryan Calvo at 664-3200/01.

MVA Managing Director Chris Concepcion said they chose to donate all proceeds to the dog-control program to ensure the safety of tourists.

He said MVA values the work done by the dog-control program in keeping tourists safe and in maintaining a positive image of the CNMI as a premier beach resort destination.

“This is also our way of giving back to the community because the work the mayor’s office does benefits residents and tourists alike,” he said. “We invite our partners in the tourism industry to support the mayor’s efforts to control the stray-animal population.”

Concepcion said they expect the funds to be used solely to capture stray dogs, beginning in Garapan and other tourist areas.

“We need to control our stray-animal population in the CNMI, and this is just one way to help with that issue,” he said.

The mayor, for his part, said: “This is a good gesture from MVA,” adding that his office continues to pick up stray dogs, especially in the business district of Garapan.