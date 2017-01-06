Delegation clerk needs an assistant, says Rep. John Paul Sablan

THE audio recordings of the 19th Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation sessions were not transcribed because the delegation clerk also works for the Rota and Tinian delegations.

The chairman of the Saipan delegation, Rep. John Paul Sablan, said their clerk, Alicia Leon Guerrero, doesn’t have an assistant right now so it will take a lot of time to finish transcribing the sessions which, he added, is not an easy task.

“We have to be mindful that it’s not an easy job. A perfect example is today’s House sine die session. All of the members have to say their goodbyes, and the clerk has to transcribe everything,” Sablan said.

He said he has already spoken with the acting director of the Legislative Bureau, Antonette Villagomez, who is also the Senate legal counsel, to see if there is a need to hire a new staffer who can focus exclusively on the journals.

“The acting director will reassess the issue, and see if there is already a staffer who can do the job, and if there’s none then she will try other options like hiring additional staff or hire a private firm to do the job,” Sablan said.





In the meantime, Sablan said the delegation has accepted a motion to adopt all audio recordings and allow the bureau to continue transcribing them.

“At the delegation session on Tuesday, I asked the floor leader to make a motion to adopt and accept all audio recordings and allow the bureau staff to continue transcribing them. This was accepted and adopted, so there is an assurance by the delegation that we will adopt all recordings and allow the staff to continue transcribing. We will submit those recordings and place them in the archives for the public record.”

Sablan noted that the House did the same thing before adjourning sine die on Wednesday.

The House members approved the motion to adopt some audio recordings that have not been transcribed yet.

“Part of my conversation with the acting bureau director is to look also at the suggestion of Sen. Justo Quitugua that there is now technology that can do the job of transcribing the recordings. I asked her to see about that and, if there is a need to appropriate funding, then we must. Journals are important. There’s a mandate to make sure that the audio of the sessions is recorded and transcribed for the public record,” Sablan said.

The Legislative Bureau has 22 staffers right now, he added, but they have lots of responsibilities which include drafting bills and committee reports for both the House and the Senate. There are nine committees for each house for a total of 18, Sablan said.