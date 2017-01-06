30 construction workers want to go on vacation and get a bonus

THIRTY workers with Gold Mantis, a subcontractor for Best Sunshine International’s hotel-casino project in Garapan, staged a protest on Wednesday to demand their bonus.

These are workers who want to go on vacation so they can celebrate Chinese New Year on Jan. 28 with their families in China.

But when they heard that their employer, Gold Mantis Construction, was to give a bonus to those who stayed on island, they said they should get a bonus, too.

Click to enlarge

The protesting workers ended their rally early in the afternoon after Gold Mantis expressed a willingness to negotiate.

Gold Mantis vice president Hu Rongyu said of the 400 employees assigned to the construction site, 30 wanted to go home for the Chinese New Year.

“Because we understand that they want to celebrate the Chinese New Year with their families, we allowed them to go on vacation,” Hu said.

He said management also decided to give a bonus to those who chose to celebrate Chinese New Year on island.

“Now those who want to leave are protesting and are demanding the same bonus,” he added.

Hu said Gold Mantis will still pay for the workers’ plane tickets and for the last two days they spent protesting instead of working.

“We pay them properly, and we agreed to negotiate,” Hu said but added that the bonus is only for those who are not leaving the island.

On Dec. 16, 2016, over 100 construction workers with another subcontractor, Sino Great Wall International, staged a peaceful protest over a delay in the payment of their wages.

On Tuesday, the CNMI Department of Labor and Sino Great Wall project manager Hou Jian Long told Variety that those workers have been paid and have left the island.