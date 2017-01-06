Adios 19th House!

BEFORE adjourning for the last time on Wednesday, members of the 19th House of Representatives thanked each other, mostly for the memories.

Outgoing House Minority Leader Ramon A. Tebuteb, who served a total of 15 years or seven terms, said he and the other members have argued and debated passionately on several issues, but there was nothing personal about it. He said at the end of the day, they still respected each other’s decisions and positions.

He added that he appreciated the shared leadership of Vice Speaker Joseph Deleon Guerrero and Speaker Ralph Demapan.

Tebuteb also thanked the media for reporting everything that transpired on the floor and said that there may be some members who didn’t like the way it was reported, but he added that this, too, was part of the process.

Reps. BJ Attao and Vinnie Sablan thanked the members and the leadership especially the outgoing members for generously sharing their knowledge with them as new legislators.

Outgoing Rep Felicidad T. Ogumoro thanked her colleagues for their support and understanding.

“Despite our differences, our disagreements and at times heated debates, we were able to work together to pass key legislation that will make a difference in the lives of the people of our great commonwealth.”

She commended the strong leadership of Deleon Guerrero and Demapan in getting major pieces of legislation passed.

Ogumoro, who served a total of 10 years as a House member, said she is proud of her bill that became Public Law 19-63 which establishes the Second Marianas Political Status Commission.

She also lauded the “success story” of the 19th Legislature that is reflected, she said, in the government’s gross revenue of approximately $265 million.

She urged the incoming lawmakers to continue to do all they can to ensure that the resources and the destiny of the CNMI will remain in the hands of its people.

Rep. Edwin Propst commended his colleagues for their working relationship which, he said, is very professional, friendly and full of respect, regardless of differences, “the kind that is not seen in other legislatures especially in the United States.”

He said at the end of the day members considered each other as family. He said he learned a lot from his veteran colleagues who taught him humility, commitment and wisdom in doing their job.

Propst said he is thankful that they were able to work together and survived a big storm together. He commended Tebuteb for being a leader that allowed them to speak their minds and to vote according to their conscience. He thanked his other outgoing colleagues for also imparting their knowledge and for guiding the newcomers.

Rep. Angel Demapan said outgoing Ways and Means Chairman Antonio Sablan will leave behind big shoes that he has to fill in the 20th Legislature.

He thanked Rep. Antonio Sablan for his guidance during the budget deliberations, saying he learned a lot about the budget process because of the outgoing lawmaker.

Rep. Angel Demapan, who said he will miss all the outgoing members, “apologized” to the returning members for having to deal with him for two more years.

He thanked the leadership of Vice Speaker Deleon Guerrero and Speaker Demapan, all the other members, the Legislative Bureau staff, the legal counsels and the clerks for their support and hard work.

Rep. Glenn Maratita said his first six months a chairman of Judiciary & Governmental Operations was a nightmare, but he was thankful to the members for their cooperation and support as they addressed critical legislation. He also thanked the outgoing members for sharing their wisdom and support.

Vice Speaker Joseph Deleon Guerrero, who was first elected in 2001, said the 19th Legislature was one of the best legislatures that he had worked with so far. He said it was also an interesting Legislature with a shared speakership.

“I want to thank the members for all the cooperation and support. At first, it looked like it would be shaky but, with the cooperation and support of everybody, it worked.”

He said many of their deliberations on the floor spoke of wisdom and understanding.

They worked together and went through crises and challenges while passing meaningful bills that benefited the people, he added.

He said the members of the 19th House have represented the people well and each of the members, staff and bureau personnel contributed in one way or another.

“I thank the chairmen of each committee for working hard and for passing bills and also for sending some bills to purgatory,” he said in jest.

Outgoing Rep. Antonio Sablan said not everyone is given the opportunity to serve the people, recalling measures that he and his colleagues passed that benefited the community. He reminded the returning and incoming members not to lose sight of who they are representing and why they are in the Legislature.

Rep. John Paul Sablan said it was an honor to have worked with his colleagues and served the people.

A lot of funding was appropriated to address critical needs and pay long-time obligations, and a lot of the bills they passed benefited the community, he said, as he thanked his colleagues for all their hard work and cooperation.

Outgoing House Floor Leader George Camacho said he considers himself fortunate to have been a public servant. He thanked his colleagues for all their support and understanding, and advised the incoming members to make the best of it and to serve the people well.

Rep. Larry Deleon Guerrero said he will miss the outgoing members, adding that he promises to work well with the incoming members.

Reps. Tony Benavente, Leepan Guerrero, Roman Benavente and Edwin Aldan spoke in Chamorro as they thanked their colleagues.

Outgoing Rep. Francis Taimanao was absent during final session of the 19th House.

Speaker Ralph Demapan who will also be presiding officer of the 20th House, commended all members for their service and dedication in representing the people. He said it has been a very productive two years of working together based on respect, cooperation and common ground.

He thanked them for their support, adding that he wishes the outgoing members well in their future endeavors.

He also urged the public to be more involved in legislative work and not to wait for things to happen. The public, he added, should also make things happen to improve lives and to further strengthen the CNMI.

“No public issue is too complex that together we cannot solve when we map out and prioritize our legislative strategies. We must be steadfast and unwavering in our commitment to solve problems and be responsive legislators. Together we will solve problems and we will bring economic prosperity once again for our people.

“In my inaugural speech as speaker, I stated that I pledged full cooperation between and among all of us in this chamber, and I hope you feel I made good on that promise.”