NMI Republican Party event raises over $150,000

(Press Release) — Fiesta Resort’s Hibiscus Hall was filled to capacity on Dec. 30, 2016 with business people, political leaders, and supporters from all over the CNMI and Guam joining together to celebrate an improving economy and successful year in the commonwealth.

The ballroom was decorated with floral arrangements and tables dressed up distinctly classifying gold benefactors, silver sponsors and individual patrons. In total, the signature event raised over $150,000.

Master of ceremonies, newly re-elected Rep. Angel Demapan, introduced NMI Republican Party President James Ada who delivered a message of appreciation. This was followed by a video clip that depicted the progress with new infrastructure; the recovery efforts since the 2015 typhoon; and new businesses that have been spurred by the collaboration between the Republican Party leadership and the business community. The message was clear — the economy is improving!

Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres, the 2016 Person of the Year, gave an inspiring message about the people’s resiliency that overcame the worst typhoon to strike the CNMI in 40 years, how we dealt with the tragedy and our strength to move forward. Governor Torres emphasized that a steady and stable business sector is vital for the CNMI’s economy to improve and grow.

Governor Torres touted new revenue available for education, health, environmental protection, law enforcement, tourism and various public projects as the CNMI tax base grows from the strength of the private sector.

Ending his remarks, Governor Torres called on the continued support of the Republican Party’s platform to carry on the forward momentum of economic progress.

“We need to continue the momentum and support of the Republican Party that is striving for the betterment of all. We need to continue to maintain the Republican leadership that has worked so hard for us in our Legislature. We must maintain the governorship to see our great vision for the CNMI become a reality,”Governor Torres said. “We must sustain the momentum, share ideas on common-sense and solution-driven policies, and work together as one community to make the CNMI, our home, prosper.”

The highest level sponsors, the corporate Gold benefactors to join the celebration included Saipan Globe Int’l Group Ltd.; Marianas Consultancy; IT&E; L&T Group of Companies Ltd.; Alter City Group Inc.; Bridge Investment Group LLC; Bridge Capital LLC; and Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd.

The corporate Silver sponsors were Juan Santiago Tenorio of JET Enterprises, Honest Profit International, Docomo Pacific, JK Investment and Net Tour, Guam.

NMI Republican Party President James Ada said “The Republican Party extends its gratitude to all who attended and donated for their continued support, which has reaffirmed one of the main foundations of the Republican Party — that the success of public services comes from a vibrant business sector.”