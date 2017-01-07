MVA official wants to see more Japanese investors in NMI

MARIANAS Visitors Authority Managing Director Chris Concepcion said attracting Japanese investors to do business on Saipan will help boost local tourism.

He said MVA has always taken the position that in order to attract tourists from Japan, the islands need to have anchor investments from the Asian country which used to be the CNMI’s top tourism market and foreign investor.

Japanese investors, he added, will help ensure they also bring in visitors from Japan to support their businesses here.

“It’s simple economics,” Concepcion said, adding that the modern local economy was largely the creation of massive Japanese investments in the 1980s.

“There’s a general feeling of nostalgia for those days so we do welcome the efforts of our partners in the private sector to rekindle their ties with Japan,” he added.

MVA, for its part, will continue promoting the CNMI in Japan, he said.

“As you can see from the November report, arrivals from Japan are up 6.2 percent compared to November 2015, which is a good sign that things are picking up.”

Concepcion said they expect the trend to continue, adding that arrivals from Japan account for roughly 15 percent of the market.

“We have embarked on an aggressive marketing campaign aimed at Japanese consumers looking for a nice getaway in paradise, only three hours away, clean air and water, perfect summer weather, relaxing atmosphere, adventure sports available year-round, delicious cuisine, friendly people with a unique and ancient culture.”

As long as MVA is properly funded, he said, they will continue their mission of promoting the Northern Marianas to visitors from around the world.

“And Japan will always remain a key part of our efforts,” he added.