Saipan mayor’s office removing junk cars

HIS office has removed 30 junk vehicles from villages since Dec. 21, 2016, according to Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang.

The vehicles, he added, were tagged by the Saipan Zoning Office which also informed owners of the removal date of their abandoned, non-operational or junk vehicles.

Click to enlarge

A fine is imposed if owners fail to remove the vehicles from public view on or before the removal date, and violations will also result in the forfeiture of the vehicles.

The mayor’s field operation director, Joann Aquino, said they have signed a memorandum of agreement with Basula Produkto, a recycling company on Saipan, regarding the disposal of junk cars.

She said they are currently focused on Chalan Piao, Afetna, San Antonio, Koblerville, Chalan Kanoa and Dandan, adding that, since 2015, they have lots of pending requests from junk vehicle owners.

Special assistant to the mayor Henry Hofschneider said owners should present ownership documents when they want to dispose of their junk cars.

Owners must also remove from the vehicle any trash and flammable fluids, especially from the fuel tank, he said, adding that cases of leaking oil during removal operations will have to be addressed by the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality.

Hofschneider said the junk vehicles must also be in an accessible location because the mayor’s office has to use its claw truck.

Business owners like auto shops who want to avail themselves of the mayor’s junk-car removal program will be charged based on the current rates of private towing companies, Hofschneider said.