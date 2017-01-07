Crewmembers say MV Luta owners owe them over $199K

MV Luta’s crewmembers, through their counsel David Banes, have asked the federal court to order the vessel’s owners to pay them the sum of $199,147.77 representing their unpaid wages.

In their original complaint, the crewmembers demanded payment of wages amounting to $183,647.77.

In their verified first amended complaint, the crewmembers also asked for an accounting of wages owed. They said they should be awarded an amount equal to the basic wage owed plus two days pay for each and every day in which payment has been delayed.

In addition, they asked the court to grant a favorable ruling against MV Luta/Luta Mermaid LLC for an additional amount equal to the number of days pay for each and every day in which payment has been delayed for wages due to the crew, and an additional number of days pay for each crew until paid.

They are likewise seeking collective compensatory and punitive damages, and for reasonable attorney’s fees, interest and costs.

Moreover, they said the court should issue a writ in rem for the arrest of the MV Luta vessel (which has already been seized) for her engines, tackle, furniture, apparel, appurtenances, bunkers and all other necessaries.

The verified amended complaint also asks that all persons claiming any title or right to the vessel may be cited to appear and answer under oath the allegations.

The crewmembers are Michael Brochon, Michael Harkreader, Roy Allen, Henry Heister, John Hart, Joaquin Castro and Marlon Bambalan.

They are asking the court to enter judgment against MV Luta/Luta Mermaid LLC for general liquidated, special and or punitive damages, in the amounts set out herein and or to be proved at trial, and recover from the defendants the amount of any deficiency, including attorney’s fees, expenses and costs that may be due each of the crew after applying all the proceeds of the sale of MV Luta to the amount of the court decree.

Banes said his clients had a contract with Luta Mermaid to work as crewmen on the MV Luta and to be paid for their work and that the crew performed their duties and work in a seaman-like manner.

At all relevant times, Luta Mermaid was the employer of the MV Luta crew — each one of them — within the meaning of the U.S. Fair Labor Standards Act and the CNMI Minimum Wage and Hour Act.

Banes said the actual pay received by each crewmember was much lower than stipulated in the shipping articles and contracts.

He said instead of paying the crew according to the articles of shipping, Luta Mermaid made late and partial payments.

According to Banes, Luta Mermaid promised to pay them in full but never did, and to date they have not been paid their earned wages and salaries for working on the MV Luta.

Banes said as of Oct. 25, 2016 each seamen was owed by Luta Mermaid as follows:

• Michael Brochon, captain, $39,400

• Michael Harkreader, chief mate, $30,102

• Roy Allen, 2nd engineer, $46,500

• Henry Heister, chief engineer, $46,500

• John Hart, chief engineer, $17,875

• Joaquin Castro, wiper, $55,874

• Marlon Bambalan, abled bodied seaman, $1,896, for a total of $199,147.77.

Banes said when the court appointed National Maritime Services as substitute trustee of MV Luta, NMS hired Harkreader, Michael Brochon, John Hart and Roy Allen to keep working on the MV Luta.

Banes said each of the four crewmembers hired by NMS performed their work and services. But when they demanded payment for wages owed, he said NMS, without sufficient cause, refused each and every such demand to pay any of their wages.

Banes said the refusal of NMS to pay wages entitled the four crewmembers to penalty wages for each and every day during which payment had been delayed.

As of Dec. 1, 2016, Banes said Brochon, Harreader, Hart, and Allen were owed wages earned as follows:

• Michael Brochon, $3,850

• Mark Harkreader, $ 6,800

• John Hart, $8,800

• Roy Allen, $7,500

On Jan. 3, 2017, the crewmembers asked the court to order to have MV Luta sold by Jan. 31, 2017 with the minimum bid set at $550,000.

The MV Luta owners — Deron, Abelina and Fidel Mendiola — and Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog were sued by Japanese investor Takahisa Yamamoto in October for fraud, breach of contract and unjust enrichment. Yamamoto, who is represented by attorney George Hasselback, said the defendants owe him over $3 million.

Also joining the lawsuit besides the crewmembers are Long Consulting, which is trying to collect $300,000 from MV Luta, and Norton Lilly International Inc. which says it is owed over $130,000.