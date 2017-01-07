George Camacho eyes LB director’s post

OUTGOING House Floor Leader George N. Camacho is interested in the position of the Legislative Bureau director.

The post has been vacant since Melchor Mendiola Jr. passed away in Oct. 2015 and the leadership of the House and the Senate has not yet appointed a new director.

At present, Senate legal counsel Antonette Villagomez is the acting LB director.





Camacho is not the only candidate for the position, and Variety learned that another outgoing House member, Antonio Sablan, is also being considered.

But Sablan declined to comment, saying he is still studying his options.

Camacho worked as a legislative assistant for several years before running for the House in 2009. He was re-elected in 2012 and 2014 but in Nov. 2016, he only finished third in the five-person race for Precinct 4’s two House seats.

The House and the Senate leadership will appoint a new LB director once the 20th Legislature is sworn in on Monday.