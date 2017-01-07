Man frees dog tied in water and left to drown; shows further proof Saipan needs animal protection law

(Press Release) — Saipan Cares for Animals president Beth Pliscou received the call this week.

Someone had tied a rope around a dog’s neck, attached the rope to a heavy rock, and put the dog and the rock in the ocean. The dog was standing in the ocean and was trapped there as wave after wave crashed over the dog’s head. Apparently, this was done as a “punishment” to the dog, a slow way of torture until the dog eventually drowned.

“A concerned citizen called about this dog. Some terrible individual did this and left the dog to die. Thankfully we received the call, the man untied the dog, we were able to get him and now he is resting with us at the Saipan Cares for Animals Community Outreach Center,” says Pliscou. “The dog had snails and other organisms living on him and based on that we guess he may have been in the ocean like that for as long as a week! Now that he is at SCA, we will nourish him, vaccinate him and when he is fully recovered he will be available for adoption. He has a sweet personality and is playful and cuddly which is amazing given the way he lived his life until now! We named him Gunnar after the man who called him in and saved his life.”

The bigger issue? That this act, and many others like it are perfectly legal on Saipan.

“We have seen cases of a dog that had a bullet lodged in its heart, someone shot it,” says Sarah Gross, a volunteer with SCA. “We were able to save the dog. A cat came in and someone had split it’s head wide open, that cat as well we were able to save. We have had many cases of scalding hot oil poured on animals. This is extremely painful and we’ve been able to save some of these animals, and not save others. All of these acts are completely legal in Saipan, and we need the public’s support to pass a law to change it.”

Rep. Ed Propst proposed a bill, H.B. 19-55 HD1 on April 24, 2015, but the bill has yet to be passed.

“Animal protection laws for the CNMI are long overdue, as we are the only U.S. territory or state not to have any in place,” says Propst. “There have been numerous reports on incidents of animal cruelty that even include torture and maiming but no one can be prosecuted for these malicious attacks on domesticated animals because there are no laws against it. I am hopeful that our Senate will pass H.B. 19-55 HD1 so that domesticated animals can finally have a voice and some protection afforded to them.”

“Passing this bill will do a number of things,” adds Jason Hudy, volunteer with SCA. “First, if individuals are found committing heinous acts like the ones above, they will be punished for their horrible actions. Right now even if we caught someone in the moment torturing an animal there is nothing that can be done about it as there is no law against it. Second, by passing this law it will help to further educate the people of the CNMI that animals are living creatures with feelings and they can feel pain just like us. This bill will help us to continue process of education in the humane treatment of animals.

“We are asking any and all animal lovers to please contact our island representatives and urge them to pass this bill as soon as possible. If as a community we bring it to our leader’s attention that this is important to us, we can work together to make a difference.”

Pliscou says, “There are a number of ways you can get involved in helping pass the animal protection bill. First off, you can visit www.SaipanCaresforAnimals.com, and on the home page there is a ‘Sign the Petition’ link. If you click on that link, you will be taken to a petition you can sign and join the hundreds of other concerned citizens who have already signed the petition to let our leaders know that this is an important issue.

“You can also call any of the following senators, and let them know you’d like them to pass this bill. Francisco Borja, 664-8807; Arnold Palacios, 664-8803; Sixto Igisomar, 664-8812; and Justo Quitugua, 664-8967.”

You can follow Saipan Cares for Animals on Facebook for updates on how Gunnar progresses and when he gets adopted!