MV Luta settlement conference rescheduled

DISTRICT Court for the NMI Magistrate Judge Joaquin V.E. Manibusan on Thursday rescheduled the MV Luta settlement conference for Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at 9 a.m.

Designated Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood earlier set the settlement hearing for Jan. 12, 2017, but because of a scheduling conflict, Magistrate Judge Manibusan directed the clerk to contact the parties by email and secure a new date. The clerk reported that the parties agreed to reset the settlement conference.

Magistrate Judge Manibusan directed the parties to read the order carefully as it controls the settlement procedure in the MV Luta lawsuit.

He also ordered the presence of the lead counsels. Unless a party is proceeding pro se, the attorney attending the settlement conference must be the lead trial counsel, Magistrate Judge Manibusan said.

He also ordered the presence of all parties.

All parties or their representatives to the litigation must attend the settlement conference, and a representative to the litigation must attend the settlement conference, he added.

A representative with unrestricted settlement authority must appear on behalf of corporations and other business entities, he said.

In addition, each party must submit a confidential settlement letter no more than 10 pages in length by Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 3 p.m.

The letter should not be filed, but should be transmitted electronically to the magistrate judge with subject line “DNMI no. 16-CV-27, SEALED: CONFIDENTIAL SETTLEMENT LETTER FOR IN CAMERA REVIEW ONLY.”

The letter should set forth the party’s statement of the case, including strengths and weaknesses, and the party’s settlement position, including the last offer or demand made by the party, and a statement of the offer or demand the party is prepared to make at the settlement conference, Magistrate Judge Manibusan said.

He added that the settlement conference letter would be deleted at the end of the settlement conference.

In October, Japanese investor Takahisa Yamamoto sued Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog and the registered operators of MV Luta for fraud, breach of contract and unjust enrichment. Yamamoto said the defendants owe him over $3 million

For their part, the vessels’ crewmembers are demanding their wages while Norton Lilly International and Long Consulting are trying to collect overdue payments from the ship’s management.