AG: DPS spokesman can’t complain

DEPARTMENT of Public Safety public information officer Jason Tarkong cannot complain about his not being selected for the position he was applying for, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Tarkong sued the Department of Public Safety and the Civil Service Commission for not promoting him to sergeant.

In a memorandum in support of the motion to dismiss the lawsuit, Assistant Attorney General Tom Schweiger said civil service regulations “specifically prohibit the plaintiff from complaining about his non-selection for this position.”

In a five-page memorandum filed last month, Schweiger asked the Superior Court to dismiss Tarkong’s complaint.

The assistant AG said the court has no jurisdiction because first, civil service regulations do not permit an appeal or grievance based on candidate’s non-selection; second, the plaintiff failed to object to the rating or ranking or eligible candidates for the position within the time period allowed; and third, the plaintiff has failed to state a legal claim for which relief can be granted.

Tarkong, through attorney Robert T. Torres, filed his complaint on Nov. 14, 2016.

The plaintiff is asking the court to compel DPS and the Civil Service Commission to comply with personnel system rules and regulations and the competitive selection, merit increases and promotion processes.

He wants the court to issue an order “to end discriminatory practices and disparate treatment within DPS in hiring, selecting, salary increases, and promotions beyond the process set forth” in the personnel system rules and regulations.

But Assistant AG Schweiger said pursuant to the laws and regulations of the CNMI, Tarkong has no grounds to appeal the decision of DPS and Civil Service Commission.

“Simply put, the CNMI law doesn’t allow for job applicants to a civil service position to complain that they should have been chosen over other eligible candidates,” Schweiger said.

“The hiring and promotion process would be shut down if every unsuccessful applicant could demand a hearing to explain why he had not been hired. In this case, the plaintiff alleges that none of the applicants on the list were eligible. He even admits that he was ineligible. He has failed to assert any facts which show he was harmed in this process. DPS gave the plaintiff an opportunity to apply for this position, but he wasn’t chosen. He suffered no harm because he was considered for the job. He suffered no harm because he didn’t get the position for which he admits he was ineligible.”

Tarkong requested an evidentiary hearing and/or formal discovery in order to fully develop the administrative records for the court’s review as part of his right to due process.

He also sought an injunction for the purpose of halting any further action relating to the filling of the position for which he was not chosen.