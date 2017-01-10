Guam’s Bordallo ‘disturbed’ by Agent Orange claims

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Office of the Guam Congressional Delegate) — U.S. Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo wrote to the U.S. Air Force to request information on claims that the defoliant Agent Orange was actively used to clear vegetation at Andersen Air Force Base in the 1960s and ‘70s.

“I am deeply disturbed with the recent claims that Agent Orange was actively used at Andersen Air Force Base during the 1960s and 1970s,” Bordallo stated.

“While the (Department of Defense) has acknowledged that Agent Orange did transit through Andersen Air Force Base, it has consistently denied that the chemical was used for any purpose on island. However, I have heard these claims from constituents and from other service members that have served on island. As such, I have asked for the Air Force to provide me with additional information regarding the handling of Agent Orange on Guam as well as any reports of any use of the chemical on island. It is important that DoD provides very clear information regarding this matter to the public. This recent news claims is troubling, and I will work to ensure that our community is fully informed of the facts on this issue.”