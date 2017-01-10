Marijuana legalization on Guam takes a new turn

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — It looks like 2017 is the year that marijuana legalization finally takes off — a full three years after Guam voters approved the legal use of marijuana for medicinal purposes.

During the waning days of the 33rd Guam Legislature, senators passed Bill 343-33, which provides for the rules and regulations of the medicinal marijuana program. Gov. Eddie Calvo then allowed the bill to lapse into law.

Calvo, however, vetoed a related piece of legislation, Bill 344, which would have allowed qualified patients or caregivers to grow marijuana at home for medicinal use.

The governor then made a surprise move, announcing that he is in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana and taxing it heavily to finance costs related to the legalization of medicinal marijuana, as well as fund other pressing government priorities.

In his veto message on Bill 344, Calvo said home cultivation of marijuana would only add to the workload of the already overstrained government health and law enforcement departments, which would be tasked to monitor compliance with the new medicinal marijuana law.

“Unless the means of how the regulation of home cultivation is to be funded or staffed is identified, the anticipated enforcement of Bill 344 will impose new and different duties upon our health and law enforcement agencies that will deplete their already strained resources,” the governor said. ”Bill 344 places a huge burden on our public health and safety which I cannot permit.”

Earlier, health department officials failed to come up with the implementing rules for the Joaquin KC Concepcion Compassionate Cannabis Use Act, which Guam voters passed in 2014. Officials said those rules would have incurred new costs related to the establishment of new enforcement and regulatory agencies needed to determine the eligibility of who can get medicinal cannabis and who will be allowed to prescribe and dispense marijuana.

By legalizing recreational marijuana, Calvo hopes to generate enough funds to finance not only the medicinal marijuana program but also other vital government services like education, health, and law enforcement.

If Guam legalizes recreational marijuana, it will be the first U.S. territory to do so and will join four states that voted last Nov. 8 in favor of recreational marijuana legalization: California, Nevada, Maine, and Massachusetts. These states join Washington, Oregon, Colorado, and Alaska, which approved recreational marijuana use prior.

In announcing his plan, Calvo said GovGuam will study how states that approved legalization taxed marijuana and how they used the tax proceeds for their government programs.

“We’re talking about cutting what would be red tape and concerns about funding for required enforcement on the new marijuana legislation that became law,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “I want us to look at how states navigated into recreational marijuana; let’s figure it out and then tax the heck out of it and use those taxes to help fund our hospital, public safety and education.”

According to The Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy research organization, marijuana tax collections in Colorado and Washington — two “early adoption” states — have exceeded initial estimates, and a nationwide legalization-and-tax regime could see states raise billions of dollars per year in marijuana tax revenue.

In Colorado alone, where retail marijuana sales began on Jan. 1, 2014, after voters approved Amendment 64 legalizing marijuana, marijuana tax revenues now greatly exceed original estimates of $70 million per year. Collections of $56 million in calendar year 2014 grew to $113 million in calendar year 2015, and will likely exceed $140 million in calendar year 2016 after all figures are collated.

Andrea Pellacani, the head of the marijuana advocacy group Women Grow Guam, is in favor of Calvo’s plan to legalize recreational marijuana.

“While we were disappointed by his lack of support for the home cultivation legislation, we are encouraged that he is finding ways to financially support the infrastructure for it,” Pellacani said in an interview. “We are in support of full decriminalization and legalization of cannabis and support the governor’s efforts on this.”

She added that marijuana legalization will not only provide another alternative source of revenue for the government, it will “genuinely” help many sick people around the island.

“Cannabis has curative, palliative, and preventative properties. It is non-toxic and was taken away from the people for nefarious reasons. It needs to be given back to the people because marijuana is safer than most government-approved substances such as sugar, caffeine, alcohol, or tobacco,” Pellacani said.